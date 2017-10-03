Evening Update newsletter: Canadian victims ‘taken too soon’ in Las Vegas shooting; RCMP face scrutiny in wake of Edmonton attack

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Canadian victims 'taken too soon' in Las Vegas shooting

Four Canadians have been confirmed killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Three of the victims, Jessica Klymchuk, Calla Medig and Tara Roe Smith, were from Alberta and the fourth, Jordan McIldoon was from British Columbia. Police in the United States continue to seek the motive behind the massacre but the gunman's family is "completely dumbfounded." To keep up to date on what we know so far about the tragedy, follow our live guide.

Barrie McKenna on gun sales: "It's a sad paradox of the firearms industry: Mass shootings are great for business." (For subscribers.)

RCMP face scrutiny in wake of Edmonton attack

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is facing 11 charges after two separate incidents in Edmonton, was known to police before this weekend. In 2015, he was investigated by the RCMP as a potential terrorist because of the extremist views he was espousing but ultimately there were no charges brought forward because he was deemed not to be a threat. Questions are emerging about the original evaluation and how he became radicalized. Mr. Sharif appeared in court today but his case has been adjourned for six weeks.

Trump compares Puerto Rico death toll with 'real catastrophe like Katrina'

U.S. President Donald Trump was in Puerto Rico today to tour the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria. He had been routinely criticized for not doing enough to help the island, where U.S. citizens continue to live without electricity and many are in need of food and water. He also chose to highlight the lack of deaths, compared to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. So far, the Puerto Rico death toll stands at 16.

Speed up action on climate change, Ottawa urged

According to a new report, the federal government is doing a poor job of meeting its commitments to reduce greenhouse gases. The report, done by Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand, found that only five of 19 government departments and agencies have fully assessed climate-change-related risks and acted on them. "It is time to move from planning to action," she said, adding that the government has come up short.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index climbed slightly on Tuesday, helped along by gains in the resource and financial sector, which countered a drop in shares of the TMX Group. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.15 per cent to 15,728.51. On Wall Street, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted record-high closes, boosted by gains in airline stocks and robust September car sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent to close at 22,641.67, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent to 2,534.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.23 per cent to 6,531.71.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Approximately 8,000 Canadians were impacted by the Equifax security hack. Former CEO Richard Smith says the credit reporting company had known about the security vulnerability that led to the breach since March but took months to fix the problem. More than 140 million Americans had their personal information obtained by hackers.

TALKING POINTS

To fight homegrown terrorism, Canada must focus on facts

"To suggest that extremism is not a problem in Canada because there are so few deaths is to take a very narrow view of the problem – and to ignore the very serious impacts that communities feel. Terrorism might not be our greatest problem, but it is a serious, legitimate security concern that Canadian authorities are rightly trying to address." – Stephanie Carvin

Dyson faces an uphill battle in taking on Tesla

"Dyson might succeed in the e-car market if such vehicles prove to be the dawn of a new era that kills off the internal combustion engine within a few years. In that scenario, there will be ample room for a lot of players, assuming suppliers can deliver all the lithium, cobalt and copper that any e-car absorbs in great quantities. But if you think the touted e-car revolution will be a slow evolution (as I do), Dyson faces a formidable task in catching up to Tesla. Brand-building in e-cars is not the same as brand-building in household appliances." – Eric Reguly (For subscribers.)

Jagmeet Singh is Justin Trudeau's worst nightmare

"A lot of people are excited about Mr. Singh for the same reasons they were excited about Barack Obama. Liking him makes us feel better about ourselves. He makes us feel hopeful that we really do live in a fairly just society. He also signals a generational and cultural shift that seems truly hopeful. Until now, Mr. Trudeau had that market all sewn up. But as time goes on, Mr. Trudeau is destined to disappoint more and more progressives – on climate change, on Indigenous relations and on other issues that are largely insoluble. A lot of them might fall for the New Democrats under Mr. Singh." – Margaret Wente

LIVING BETTER

Do you have to pass on pasta to lose weight? Many people cut the carbohydrate-filled main as part of a weight-loss program but it may not be necessary, depending on what you substitute it with. Nutritionist Leslie Beck breaks down what you need to know about traditional pasta, and the new-age alternatives such as noodles made from quinoa and spelt.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Why doctors are angry over the Liberals' tax plan

Doctors from across the country have emerged as one of the most vocal blocks of opposition against the federal government's proposed tax reforms. Why are they angry? There's two main reasons: the suggestion that the profession is taking unfair advantage of the tax code and the changes to doctors' ability to save money. If you want to get caught up on the issue, we've made a guide to the controversial proposals and why the Liberals have decided to press forward. (For subscribers.)

As 'mother of all bidding wars' ramps up for Amazon HQ2, Canadian cities draft battle plans

The giant online retailer's call for pitches has touched off a frenzy at city halls across the United States and Canada. Amazon says it will hire as many as 50,000 people and spend $5-billion (U.S.). Take a look inside how Canadian cities from Vancouver to Halifax (and everywhere in between) are planning to woo Amazon. (For subscribers.)

