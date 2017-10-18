Evening Update newsletter: Gord Downie, troubadour of Canada, charmed and challenged a nation; Liberals set $50,000 a year threshold on taxing investments in corporations

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Story continues below advertisement

Gord Downie, troubadour of Canada, charmed and challenged a nation

Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman who inspired a nation with his music and his legacy of positive change, has died at the age of 53. A statement released by his family said that he "quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by." He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016 but used the last year of his life to continue creating iconic music and supporting reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous peoples. Tributes poured in from his fans, peers and public officials. If you're looking to listen to Downie's music, we've assembled 10 of the essential tracks that defined him.

Samantha Nutt on Gord Downie: "Today I am filled with grief, but also gratitude. Gratitude that this extraordinary Canadian came into our lives, inspired us, challenged us and proved that cynicism does not always prevail. Gifted and immeasurably generous. This is how I will remember Gord Downie. I thought I would have more time to tell him that, over many more years. We all deserved that – Gord most of all."

Liberals set $50,000 a year threshold on taxing investments in corporations

After receiving an onslaught of negative feedback for its proposed tax reforms, the federal government is announcing changes to address concerns for small-business owners. Today, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in New Brunswick that incorporated small business wouldn't be subject to restrictions on passive investments up to a certain threshold, $50,000 a year. Earlier this week, the Liberals promised to lower the small-business tax rate and tweak other controversial proposals such as income sprinkling. (for subscribers)

Quebec passes bill requiring citizens to uncover faces while receiving public services

The legislation passed 66 to 51 in Quebec's National Assembly. Although the main opposition parties, the Parti Québécois and Coalition Avenir Québec, opted to vote against the bill, they did so because they believed the law did not go far enough. The law will force residents to show their faces if they choose to obtain public services such as taking a bus, accessing health care or attending school. A myriad of questions remain as to how the law will be enforced and the legislation is being criticized by the Muslim community, civil rights groups and by legal experts, who expect the bill to face constitutional challenges. "I have never seen a more flagrantly unconstitutional law," one human rights lawyer said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the bill: "Women wearing face-coverings in Canada will sometimes be asked to make a reasonable accommodation to society, by briefly exposing their faces to government officials to confirm their identities. But at all other times, they should be free to live and move about and practise their beliefs, without fear or discrimination. That is no longer the case in Quebec. The province's secularism was once a point of pride. Now, the government has made it an accomplice to bigotry."

Protectionism, tariffs could slam housing market, CMHC warns

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is sounding the alarm on increasing protectionism and rising tariffs, saying they would have a negative impact on Canadian house prices. The country's national housing agency released Wednesday the results of its stress tests that measure severe economic scenarios on the country's housing market. The agency said house prices would fall by as much as 31.5 per cent over the next five years under its anti-globalization scenario as unemployment levels surge in Canada. "We seek out extreme, almost unimaginable situations, and ask ourselves, 'what if,'" CMHC chief risk officer Romy Bowers said. "That is the goal of our stress testing, to measure how we would stand up to these unlikely shocks."

China's Xi sells his vision of new socialism to the world

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, shaping China in his own vision, addressed the Communist Party at the 19th Congress, a once in five years event. "Socialism with Chinese characteristics is now flying high and proud for all to see," he told the party faithful, sending a message to the world that China's brand of governing, a mix of authoritarianism and state-sponsored capitalism, could serve as an alternative to the Western democratic order.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday as gains in Canadian Pacific Railway were offset by falling energy and mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.2 per cent to 15,782.16. On Wall Street, the Dow closed above the 23,000 mark for the first time on positive earnings news from tech giant IBM. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent to 23,157.6, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent to 2,561.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.01 per cent to 6,624.22.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Mark Grant has been found not guilty in the death of Winnipeg teen Candace Derksen, who was killed in 1984. He had originally been found guilty of second-degree murder in 2011 but the conviction was overturned. Her parents, Cliff and Wilma, chose to forgive Mr. Grant earlier this year, prior to a verdict being reached.

TALKING POINTS

Trump's zero-sum game has likely doomed NAFTA

"This ride into the valley of uncertainty is not unexpected. But if there's anything positive coming out of all of this, it's that Canadians are now thinking actively about life after NAFTA. Better to activate plans B, C and D before these negotiations continue to slide down an irretrievable slope." — Lawrence Herman

This is Kurdistan's last chance

"Before it is too late, let us extend a fraternal hand to this exemplary people who, after a century of struggle, believed that they had finally glimpsed light at the end of the tunnel." — Bernard Henri-Levy

On supply management, the Americans should be careful what they wish for

"Opening up some of our domestic market to competition is the right thing to do for all sorts of reasons. But having to compete for some of our own market is a small price to pay for access to the global opportunities that we have so far been denying ourselves. The real prize is the rest of the world. Let's take this opportunity to dismantle supply management. Just don't tell the Americans why we're doing it." — Martha Hall Findlay

LIVING BETTER

Celebrity Chef and health advocate Jamie Oliver spoke to The Globe about his recipe for a healthy world. The ingredients? A tax on sugary beverages, guidance on what's nutritious and cooking for yourself.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

How Airbus landed Bombardier's C Series

The Canadian transportation company sold a majority stake in its flagship C Series program to the global aerospace giant on Monday but the origins of the deal date back to 2015. Here's the inside story of how it all went down. Bombardier was facing challenges in selling the C Series and was hampered by a large debt burden. It held talks with Chinese investors that fizzled while the Canadian government attempted to negotiate with Boeing, with whom Bombardier was wrapped in a trade dispute. The Quebec-based company explored three separate options in the last several months before its chief executive called his counterpart at Airbus to pursue a deal. (for subscribers)

FROM THE ARCHIVES ON GORD DOWNIE

If Secret Path 'is the last thing I do, I'm happy': Gord Downie

In 2016, The Globe's Ian Brown spent time with The Hip frontman as he toured the country. He opened up about the music he made, the illness he suffered from and the legacy he hoped to leave behind.

One nation under Gord: The tour a whole country followed

The Tragically Hip performed the last leg of their Man Machine Poem tour in Kingston – the final stop in a trek that's left a trail of heartbreak, but also celebration, across the nation. Marsha Lederman reported on the band's long cross-country goodbye.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.