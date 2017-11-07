Evening Update newsletter: Roy Halladay dies, Health-care spending to jump, lagging inflation

Good evening,

Former Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

The star pitcher, who may have been the finest pitcher ever produced by the Blue Jays system, died Tuesday after his small, personal plane crashed off the coast of Florida. It is not yet clear what caused the accident. Three weeks ago, he began posting pictures to social media detailing his adventures in his new, two-passenger Icon A5 aircraft, a light-sport plane designed to land on water. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons. We will continue to update this story on our website as information becomes available.

Health-care spending projected to jump nearly 4% this year, report finds

The rise, which is up from 2.7-per-cent last year, comes as provincial governments loosen their purse strings against the backdrop of a growing economy. The report released Tuesday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information forecasts that individuals, private insurance companies and governments will collectively spend $242-billion on health care in 2017. The report found that per capita spending varies significantly between jurisdictions and that pharmaceutical costs continue to increase at the fastest pace, as a result of increased use of high-cost patented drugs.

Here's André Picard's take: It's time for a data-driven approach to health care

Murder charge laid after B.C. police officer killed in shootout

John Davidson, a constable with 24 years of experience, has been identified as the officer killed in Abbotsford, B.C., after a daylight shootout with a suspected car thief in a mall parking lot Monday. He is the first member of the department to die in the line of duty. "The officer who gave his life today is a hero," said Chief Bob Rich of the Abbotsford Police Department. "He was protecting this community. He will always be my hero." A man in his mid-60s was charged with one count of murder and remains in custody.

Lagging inflation is no mystery, it's just slow, Poloz says

Unemployment is back to pre-recession levels and the economy is operating at full capacity, but inflation remains subdued, running at a 1.6-per-cent annual rate in September in Canada. The Bank of Canada's target is 2 per cent. Governor Stephen Poloz says inflation hasn't vanished, it is just proving slow to materialize after the recession and hitting a certain target is an "imprecise business." He added, "People expect too much of central banks in being able to accurately predict and control inflation." Inflation is the missing piece in the central bank's desire to raise its key interest rate to a more normal level.

Do central bankers actually understand inflation? Ian McGugan looks at how much we really know about the inflation process.

Quebec's ban on face coverings to be challenged in court

Muslim and civil liberties groups filed a challenge in court Tuesday morning to fight Bill 62, which requires citizens to uncover their faces to obtain public services. The challenge says the law is discriminatory and "infringes the religious and equality rights of certain Muslim women in Quebec." The bill, which became law last month, would apply to daycares, hospitals and university classrooms, among other places. One of the women named in the suit said she now avoids taking public transit and has experienced "an increase in Islamophobic and aggressive remarks."

Leonard Cohen honoured with memorial concert in Montreal

A rapt crowd filled Montreal's Bell Centre Monday night to hear stars such as Sting, Feist and k.d. lang deliver emotional tributes to Leonard Cohen. Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the Canadian singer-songwriter's death. Last year, shortly after Mr. Cohen died, we examined five of his most iconic songs.

Canada's main stock index added to its record highs on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., after the company's quarterly profit beat estimates, while energy shares also climbed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.25 per cent at 16,131.79, a record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 per cent to finish at 23,557.23, the S&P 500 fell 0.02 per cent to end at 2,590.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 per cent to close at 6,767,78.

Syria said on Tuesday that it plans to join the 2015 Paris climate accord. The move would leave the United States as the only country opposed to the pact. When the agreement was signed, war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, which denounced the plan as too weak, were the only two holdouts. Nicaragua signed up last month. U.S. President Donald Trump announced in June that he intended to pull out and instead promote U.S. coal and oil industries. The U.S. is still in the pact for now because a formal pullout can only take effect in 2020.

As the temperature drops and snow starts to fall in some parts of the county, many are switching over to winter tires. Quebec is the only province that requires winter tires on all cars by law, but making them mandatory isn't the best solution if the goal is safer roads.

How guns turned the American dream into a nightmare

"The gun industry has produced a seemingly unassailable scenario in which guns make profits that in turn line the pockets of the very politicians who are in charge of gun laws. It's no surprise the country that made the world's first mass-produced gun is also the only country that has loosened its gun laws following a massacre. No surprise, too, that in February Mr. Trump revoked gun checks for people with mental illnesses (despite blaming the Sunday mass shooting on mental-health issues) – because why limit your potential market to sane people?" — Iain Overton

Trudeau Liberals can't afford to be the 'party of privilege'

"This was about image, about the picture that Canadians have in their head of Mr. Trudeau's Liberals and what motivates them. Mr. Trudeau and his party came to office by convincing ordinary Canadians they had them in their thoughts. They can't afford to be viewed as a party of privilege. And they can't afford more news that fits that narrative, especially not now." — Campbell Clark

Michelle Obama's speech: Drawing our youth into the conversation

"I invited the former first lady to address the Economic Club, and in this rare instance, I do have an agenda. I want to change the way we conduct our public discourse in this country. I want to change the framework we use to find innovative solutions to major policy issues and, ultimately, I want to change the way that the senior leadership in this country interacts with the future: our youth." — Rhiannon Traill

A recent study found 67 per cent of Canadians eat breakfast alone and 58 per cent eat solo at lunch. According to one professor this isn't just kind of sad, it's also a challenge to public health nutrition. Eating among company, especially if we begin in childhood, has been associated with improving literacy, mental health and reducing the risk of substance abuse. Maryam Siddiqi looks at the decline of the communal table and how some companies are trying to turn that around.

Eight seconds: The life and death of a cowboy

In the six months before Ty Pozzobon killed himself he was the best bull rider in Canada. At only 25 years old, he was a newlywed, a son, a brother and a rising star. During his career, he had been knocked unconscious 13 times while riding bulls and, though he didn't know it, he was afflicted with chronic traumatic encephalophy (CTE), the same disease that afflicts some hockey and football players. Marty Klinkenberg spent the summer with Mr. Pozzobon's closest colleagues to learn how a way of life threatens men who do it for love and how the world's most dangerous sport is being forced to confront its quiet crisis.

Facebook under fire: It's time for the social media giant to grow up

At 13 years old, Facebook is the world's largest social network with 2.07 billion monthly active users, a stock market value of $517-billion (U.S.) and revenues fast approaching $1-billion a week. The company, which can shape public debate, is very rich, powerful and secretive. Now, governments around the world are calculating the social costs of an unaccountable publishing platform and are lining up to wrest back some of the control. They are shaping new regulations that could hamper Facebook's growth and change the way it operates.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and Kristene Quan.