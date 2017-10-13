Evening Update newsletter: How Canada could thrive without NAFTA; Sears Canada liquidation approved

Good evening and happy Friday,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

No more NAFTA: How Canada could thrive without the trade pact

For months now, the prospect of the United States pulling out of the North American free-trade agreement has seemed like a bad dream. U.S. President Donald Trump made the menace much more real this week, warning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House that the deal may be "terminated" if the U.S. doesn't get what it wants. This is the nightmare scenario long feared by many Canadians. Or is it? Obviously, the end of NAFTA is not this country's preferred option. But it wouldn't have to be an economic catastrophe. If Canada plays its cards right, the death of NAFTA could become a catalyst for making the Canadian economy stronger, more outward-looking and less tethered to an increasingly unreliable partner. (for subscribers)

U.S. puts contentious NAFTA auto demands on the table

The U.S. government has put its demand that vehicles contain at least 85 per cent North American content and 50 per cent U.S. content on the table at negotiations on the North American free-trade agreement, auto industry and government sources say. The tougher requirements than the current deal are a key proposal as the Trump administration seeks to reduce the flow of billions of dollars in investment to Mexico, which has led to the creation of tens of thousands of auto jobs in that country and, the Trump administration claims, a corresponding loss of U.S. jobs.

Canadian and Mexican officials have said they will fight any U.S. proposal that requires country-specific content. (for subscribers)

Sears Canada granted permission to liquidate remaining stores

The insolvent Sears Canada Inc. is set to start its liquidation sales on Thursday, the first step to it shutting down its remaining 131 stores and putting 12,000 employees out of work. Ontario Superior Court on Friday gave Sears, which got court protection from its creditors in June, the green light to start its going-out-of-business sales next week and continue them until Jan. 22. Sears timed the liquidation sales so that it could take advantage of the busy pre-holiday shopping season. By early next year, Sears will disappear from malls across Canada.

Morneau to hold special meeting of Liberal MPs Monday to talk taxes

Liberal MPs will hold a special caucus meeting next week to talk with Finance Minister Bill Morneau about his controversial tax plans amid slumping poll numbers, party officials said. Party caucuses traditionally meet on Wednesdays when the House is sitting, but the Liberals have called a special meeting next Monday at 8 a.m. ahead of a four-week stint in Ottawa. A number of Liberal MPs have publicly expressed concerns over the proposed tax changes, while the opposition parties feel they have managed to undermine the government's public support with relentless attacks in recent weeks. (for subscribers)

Here's how the Liberals want to change the tax code – and why. (for subscribers)

Trump accuses Iran of violating deal, threatens to pull out without changes

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, blaming the country for a litany of malign behaviour and hitting its main military wing with anti-terrorism sanctions. But Trump, breaking with a campaign pledge to rip up the agreement, said he was not yet ready to pull the U.S. out or reimpose nuclear sanctions. Instead, he kicked the issue to Congress and the others in the seven-country accord, telling lawmakers to toughen the law that governs U.S. participation and to fix a series of deficiencies in the agreement.

Universities introducing term limits for Canada Research Chairs to meet diversity targets

Many universities across Canada are introducing term limits for their Canada Research Chairs to get new academics into the jobs as the prestigious program struggles to meet diversity targets set by a court settlement. The Canada Research Chairs gives annual funding of $100,000 or $200,000 to successful academics for research projects. The federal government told universities in May that they had until Dec. 15 to write an action plan on how to boost the diversity of their nominees, and another 18 to 24 months to follow through on those plans, or they could lose their research chair funding.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index scratched out a new 7½-month high, boosted by gains in financial and telecom stocks and higher commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 0.41 per cent to 15,807.17. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks climbed and the Nasdaq marked a record high on upbeat economic data and rising technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14 per cent to close at 22,872.61, the S&P 500 gained 0.09 per cent to 2,553.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22 per cent to 6,605.80.

"Smart diversification is spreading your investing assets between bonds and stocks, economic sectors, geographical regions and size of company. And then there's destructive diversification. That's a term that applies to the idea of spreading your personal investment accounts among multiple firms. One investment firm is ideal. Maybe two if you want to deal with an adviser and also have a do-it-yourself account. Beyond that, using multiple firms creates unnecessary complications in properly managing your portfolio." — Rob Carrick (for subscribers)

WHAT'S TRENDING

In the latest move by a restaurant to create buzz-worthy concoctions, Tim Hortons is experimenting with a new latte flavour: Buffalo Sauce. The company said two of its locations in Buffalo, N.Y., will serve the latte, which is made with a bold Buffalo sauce flavour, finished off with whipped topping and dusted with zesty Buffalo seasoning.

TALKING POINTS

Nenshi was once Mr. Popular. Now he may lose his job

"Politics can be a funny thing. One minute, you're the darling of an adoring public, the next, people want to put you in stocks and flog you in the town square. I'm not sure Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has undergone that radical a transformation in the public's eye, but something is amiss in Cowtown. He's up for re-election on Monday and could actually lose [to] his central challenger, Bill Smith – someone who was little known before the election campaign began six weeks ago and has zero charisma to boot." — Gary Mason

I was not protected from Harvey Weinstein. It's time for institutional change

"I could waste this precious space on Harvey Weinstein by describing my own ordeal with him. An ordeal in a hotel room where he attempted to treat me like chattel that could be purchased with the promise of work in exchange for being his disposable orifice. But I'm not giving that man, a newly crowned figurehead of sexual abuse, the privilege of more ink. There are broader and more urgent issues to address. And if we don't address them now, I fear that when the headlines about Harvey Weinstein fade, what will remain is a disease in my own industry." — Mia Kirshner

Boycotting Twitter? Why social media moderation is more realistic

"If Facebook were a food, it would be the very last bits in the bottom of a Doritos bag – intensely flavourful, but also kind of gross and not as justifiable a pleasure as a whole, crunchy chip. It's fun, but essentially unhealthy – or at least that's the impression I have after reading a slew of stories about social media's many foibles. Most notable are the regrets of its earliest adopters. Last week, The Guardian ran a meaty piece featuring people such as Justin Rosenstein, who helped create Google's Gchat program and Facebook's Like feature, and Nir Eyal, who spent years designing tech products that tickled the human tendency to form habits. The majority of these tech luminaries expressed dissatisfaction with what they once loved, and some cowered in outright fear of addiction." — Denise Balkissoon

LIVING BETTER

Tips for raising healthy kids as obesity rates skyrocket

This week, a comprehensive study published in the Lancet revealed that the number of obese children, aged five to 19, worldwide has skyrocketed tenfold over the past 40 years. While childhood obesity rates are on the rise in low- and middle-income countries, the rise appears to have levelled off, at least temporarily, in high-income countries such as Canada. Good news perhaps, but our national childhood obesity numbers remain dismal and alarming. As a parent, it's not always easy to recognize that your child has a weight problem. Kids grow at different rates and changes in body fat differ among girls and boys. But if you're concerned that your child is overweight, or heading down that path, here are some tips that can help keep them healthy and prevent them from gaining excess weight.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

How music journalism is finding new life back on the printed page

One of Toronto's last remaining alternative weeklies, The Grid managed to feel like a definitive guide to city culture without trying to be everything for everyone. It had risen from the rubble of Eye Weekly and continued its mission of covering the city's music scenes. Then, by July, 2014, it was gone. Many of its alt-weekly ilk have disappeared, too. The slow death of the alt-weekly has choked out a special kind of arts coverage, especially about music. Chronicles and criticisms of scenes down the street, homages to hard-working artists near and far. But music journalism has found ways to carry on. A quick glimpse at the Polaris Music Prize jury reveals dozens of Canadian music writers working on new and renewed platforms. Beyond this largely digital rebirth, however, something new has been happening – on the printed page.

Ta-Nehisi Coates on Donald Trump, America's 'first white president'

Just a few months before the end of his final term in office, U.S. president Barack Obama invited Ta-Nehisi Coates to the White House for lunch. The two had met many times over the years – one was the leader of the free world, the other was the most renowned black journalist in America – and often got into heated debates, drawing deeply from their differing perspectives on race and power.

But that day, they agreed on one thing: There was no way that their fellow Americans would "return to the old form" and elect the likes of Donald Trump as their president. Mr. Coates, the award-winning author of Between the World and Me and a correspondent for The Atlantic, looks back on that moment now – and laments that both men lost sight of the fact that "the best can happen to you one moment, and the worst can happen to your country in the next."

Evening Update is written by Steven Proceviat, Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri.