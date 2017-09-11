Evening Update newsletter: Irma continues to ravage U.S.; B.C. NDP tables first budget

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Florida takes stock of widespread damage as Irma pushes into Georgia

After making landfall in Florida on Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, Irma weakened to a tropical storm on Monday as it made its way farther north. The entire Florida peninsula was affected by the massive storm and millions were without power. Estimates for the amount of insured damages in the U.S. and the Caribbean range from $15-billion to $65-billion. The storm was responsible for at least 38 deaths in the Caribbean.

Canadians that were stranded in St. Maarten and Turks and Caicos will return home after waiting days to be evacuated. We have a guide on where the storm is and where it's going as well as a guide to the expansive damage that it has left in its wake.

B.C. NDP's first budget begins remake of province but puts off most expensive promises

After 16 years of B.C. Liberal rule, the B.C. NDP have tabled a balanced budget. The new government has incorporated several campaign promises from the May election into the updated fiscal plan while holding off on signature initiatives, saying the new government needs more time to get those policies right. There are massive new investments in education, daycare and affordable housing but a $10-per-day childcare program and a $400 subsidy for renters were left out.

NAFTA must include gender equality protection, Trudeau says

Speaking at the Women in the World Summit Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the renegotiated NAFTA needs to include protections for women. Mr. Trudeau said that gender equality rights are an economic issue. This was the first time the conference was held in Canada. It was organized by Tina Brown, a former editor of the New Yorker and Vanity Fair, who has been convening similar feminist summits since 2008. Ms. Brown remarked that there was an emerging "global horror show of toxic testosterone," as women's rights are being attacked in the U.S. and across the world. You can watch a full recording of the event here.

UN says violence against Rohingya a 'textbook' example of ethnic cleansing

The United Nations' top human rights official Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein slammed Myanmar for conducting a "cruel military operation" against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, branding it a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing." Zeid's comments to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday came as the official number of Rohingya who have fled Myanmar and crossed into southern Bangladesh soared to more than 300,000 in just over two weeks.

Trump declares U.S. 'cannot be intimidated' on Sept. 11 anniversary

During his first commemoration of the anniversary of 9/11, U.S. President Donald Trump said that "the living, breathing soul of America wept with grief" for the nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

Startup Canada Jetlines plans to offer base fares below $100, CEO says

Startup airline Canada Jetlines Ltd. said it will offer base fares for under $100 when it starts selling tickets next year. The airline plans to fly to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax from airports in Hamilton, Ont., and Waterloo, Ont. "We think the Toronto area is absolutely unique in its population density and, more importantly, its lack of competition when it comes to air fares," chief executive officer Stan Gadek said. The ultra-low-cost carrier aims to expand to St. John's, Las Vegas, Florida and Mexico by the end of its second year, Gadek said.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks were up and the S&P 500 jumped to a record high close on Monday after damage left by tropical storm Irma was less than expected and missile tests in North Korea did not go ahead as planned. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.19 per cent to 22,057.44, the S&P 500 gained 1.08 per cent to end at 2,488.11 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.13 per cent to end at 6,432.26. Canada's main stock index also climbed as a result of a rally led by financial stocks, and positive news about Irma and North Korea. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.37 per cent at 15,040.30.

WHAT'S TRENDING

The Ontario government is likening a proposed requirement by a Christian law school of no sexual intimacy outside of heterosexual marriage to a bar against Jews that existed in the province's legal profession nearly 200 years ago.

TALKING POINTS

How did Mother Nature get so political?

"It doesn't really matter what Donald Trump or Rush Limbaugh, or Naomi Klein or Vogue think about climate change. Climate-change policies are not going to prevent hurricanes from blowing or storms from surging. The most important thing to do is take steps to minimize the damage." – Margaret Wente

Ontario's pot-store plan is legitimate – and pathetic

"Ontario's puritanical plan to sell marijuana in sterile state-run stores would be laughable if it was not a striking reminder that a) with just nine months before legalization, there is still no comprehensive plan in place and; b) foot-dragging legislators seem to have lost sight of why cannabis needs to be legalized in the first place." — André Picard

Once bitter rivals, former U.S. presidents come together in times of crisis

"Though it may seem that it takes a hurricane to take the wind out of bitter political rivalries, political tensions tend to dissipate once presidents leave office. The most bitter of opponents tend to find common cause with the only other figures who have the "glorious burden" – the phrase emerges repeatedly in accounts of the American presidency – in common." – David Shribman (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

Medicine has long ignored the physiological differences between men and women that can affect a woman's chances of developing a variety of age-related diseases. But that's starting to change. Here are five things women can do to live healthy lives as they age.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The Globe in Xinjiang, China: A page from Mao to 're-educate' Uyghurs by force

Expanding on a playbook used to squelch dissent in Tibet, and employing Mao-era techniques of social engineering, China is systematically rounding up thousands of Muslim citizens in the far western Xinjiang region, The Globe and Mail's Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam, Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.