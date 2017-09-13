Evening Update newsletter: Latest Census data shows income grows in resource-rich provinces; Ontario Premier testifies in Liberal bribery trial

Good evening,

Census 2016: Income grows in resource-rich provinces, Ontario and Quebec lag behind

Most Canadians saw their incomes climb over the past decade as the resource sector boomed, though new census numbers underscore the dramatic variation between regions. The findings paint a picture of growth for most households, though the gains were uneven. The income data is the fourth tranche of information from the 2016 census following releases this year on population, age, language and living arrangements. It's the first time the agency has linked income data from the Canada Revenue Agency to all census respondents.

As puny income growth is a fixture in the Canadian economy, The Globe and Mail's Rob Carrick looks at how you can get ahead when you're financially struggling.

Ontario Premier Wynne testifies: 'Disarray' in Sudbury riding

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told a Sudbury court that a would-be nominee at the centre of a bribery trial wasn't a good candidate for her party and had made concerning statements in the past. Ms. Wynne was a witness on Wednesday as she faced questions about her party's handling of a 2015 byelection, an unprecedented act for a sitting premier in Ontario's recent history. Two organizers for Ms. Wynne's Liberal party are on trial in the northern courtroom over accusations that they bribed a candidate to drop out of a 2015 byelection in Sudbury.

Trudeau welcomes dissent as Liberal MPs criticize government's tax plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he welcomes the fact that some Liberal MPs are speaking out against the government's handling of small business tax reforms, which he said is part of the consultation process. Mr. Trudeau's comments come as another Liberal MP criticized the measures, stating that he will not be able to support them in their current form. The Prime Minister said the latest proposals related to small business rules are part of the government's campaign promise to raise taxes on high-income Canadians in order to provide more benefits for low-income and middle-class Canadians. (for subscribers)

Trudeau presses Myanmar's Suu Kyi on violence against Rohingya

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday to express "deep concerns" over treatment of Muslims and other ethnic minorities in her country. The telephone call followed a chorus of cries for Canada to revoke the honorary citizenship it granted Ms. Suu Kyi in 2007. According to the summary, Mr. Trudeau stressed to Ms. Suu Kyi the urgent need for Myanmar's military and civilian leaders to take a strong stand in ending the violence and promote the protection of civilians and access for the United Nations and humanitarian groups. Myanmar's government said on Wednesday that Ms. Suu Kyi will skip this month's UN General Assembly meetings to address the problems at home.

As the exodus from Myanmar continues, The Globe and Mail's Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe is in Bangladesh and details the harrowing accounts of some of the 370,000 who have managed to flee the country.

Toronto house prices unlikely to fall further, report says

Toronto house prices are unlikely to see further major drops as the number of house listings in the city compared to monthly sales is back in balance. A new National Bank of Canada report said the ratio of listings to sales in the Greater Toronto Area hit 2 1/2 months, suggesting the market is back in long-term balance, which will limit the risk of further significant price corrections. Average home prices across the GTA fell by more than 20 per cent from April to August.

Equifax hack likely affected only Canadians with dealings in U.S.

Equifax Canada is telling its consumers that only Canadians who have accounts in the United States are likely to be affected by the massive data breach announced last week. Canadians who have lived, worked or applied for credit south of the border could be at risk of having their personal data compromised, the credit monitoring agency said. Equifax said last Thursday that the private information of up to 143-million Americans, along with an undisclosed number of Canadians, was undermined as a result of a security breach.

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as big declines in the mining sector offset gains by oil and gas companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 0.11 per cent to 15,126.81. All three Wall Street indexes posted record closes as jumps in consumer discretionary and energy stocks countered losses in Apple. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17 per cent to end at 22,156.66, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent to end at 2,498.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09 per cent to end at 6,460.19.

The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2024 summer Olympic Games to Paris and the 2028 edition to Los Angeles following a vote in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday. Paris, which has hosted two previous Olympics, will stage the event 100 years after its last Games in 1924 while Los Angeles will organize its third Games after hosting it in 1932 and 1984.

Tax fight puts crass politics ahead of sound economics

"We used to think lawyers got a bad rap, what with an entire category of jokes devoted to their sleazy excuses for racking up billable hours. They've been replaced by doctors as the wealthy professionals Canadians love to resent." – Konrad Yakabuski

Marijuana policy: Are we protecting our children?

"I'm here to be a wet blanket: As legalization approaches, let's focus on (spoiler alert, old lady phrase) our young people." – Denise Balkissoon

How the U.S. went haywire? It's in the country's genes

"The argument goes, the great experiment in liberty is going off the rails to the point where a postfactual culture has emerged. Those on the fringe were always in abundance but lacked a platform. The dam burst with the arrival of the Internet and now the dross overflows the country. Look for more demagogic leaders selling snake oil to make good." – Lawrence Martin

Recent research has shown that the mind – along with other nonpharmacological remedies – can be powerful medicine to relieve many kinds of chronic or recurrent pains, especially low back pain.

After 13 years spent orbiting Saturn, the Cassini spacecraft's mission is ending. Cassini has buzzed around Saturn's planetary namesake for the past 13 years and, in the process, utterly transformed scientists' understanding of the solar system's most visually spectacular world. Its mission comes to an end this week.

