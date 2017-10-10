Evening Update newsletter: Liberal government promises revisions on plan to tax employee discounts; Sears Canada shutting its doors

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Revenue Minister promises revisions to CRA edict on employee discounts

The Liberal government has ordered the Canada Revenue Agency to back away from its plan to tax employee discounts, following strong objections from the business community. The office of National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said it has heard "loud and clear" from Canada's retail advocates who warned that the most recent CRA guidelines would create an unworkable burden for employees and employers. The latest tax controversy involving the federal government came after the CRA recently updated its written interpretation of existing tax laws by stating that employee discounts should "generally" be reported as income, meaning they should be treated as a taxable benefit. (for subscribers)

Sears Canada to liquidate, close its doors

Insolvent Sears Canada Inc. has decided to liquidate and close its 200 or so remaining stores, leaving more than 14,000 employees out of work when the company shuts down. Sears will ask Ontario Superior Court on Friday for approval to start liquidating the stores by Oct. 19 and continuing for 10 to 14 weeks to try to cash in on the holiday shopping season. The retailer, which has been operating under court protection from its creditors since June, had considered a bid from a management group led by Sears's executive chairman Brandon Stranzl to keep the company running in a reduced form. But Sears said in a statement Tuesday "no viable transaction for the company to continue as a going concern was received." Sears has already closed roughly 60 stores and let go roughly 2,900 employees. (for subscribers)

Britain turns up heat on Boeing, warns of fallout over Bombardier

British Business Minister Greg Clark has given the strongest indication yet that Boeing Co.'s commercial and military contracts with the government are at risk because of the aerospace company's trade dispute with Bombardier Inc. In a statement to the House of Commons Tuesday, Mr. Clark said officials have held a dozen meetings with Boeing executives and he has met with chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg to urge him to withdraw the complaint. The Business Minister said he made it clear to Mr. Muilenberg that "if there is to be a continuing relationship, then we need to have the confidence that [Boeing] will deal fairly with the United Kingdom. If this is to be a strategic partnership, it needs to be a partnership, and partners don't take the kind of action against an important United Kingdom interest that Boeing [officials] are seeking to do."

Catalonia stops short of formal independence declaration to allow talks with Madrid

Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont stepped back from a formal declaration of independence from Spain on Tuesday, claiming a mandate to launch a secession but saying that he would delay doing so to allow time for talks with Madrid on the region's future. Mr. Puigdemont had been under intense pressure from all sides. The Spanish government had threatened tough action, possibly including imposing direct rule on Catalonia by Madrid, if he had gone ahead with breakaway moves.

Weinstein accused of raping three women; Jolie, Paltrow say he harassed them

Numerous allegations poured out Tuesday against Harvey Weinstein in on-the-record reports that detailed claims of sexual abuse and included testimonies from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, further intensifying the already explosive collapse of the disgraced movie mogul. Three women accused Weinstein of raping them in a story published online by The New Yorker. A representative for Mr. Weinstein denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine. In a follow-up to its earlier expose, The New York Times reported Tuesday that many other actresses have, in recent days, added to the chorus of accusations surrounding Mr. Weinstein.

The Globe and Mail's John Doyle on the allegations against Harvey Weinstein: "A problem with public perception of the allegations against Weinstein is that it fits into the public's imagination as a kind of perverse beauty-and-the-beast allusion."

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday, hitting its highest intraday in more than five months, as financial stocks boosted gains in other sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.27 per cent at 15,770.36. On Wall Street, the Dow hit a record closing high, as strong gains in Wal-Mart offset declines in Amazon and Facebook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent to 22,830.68, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent to 2,550.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent to 6,587.25.

WHAT'S TRENDING

"I'm a responsible, single, professional person, but people like me are getting priced right out of the city," says 39-year-old professional Michele Yeo. Stories such as Ms. Yeo's are increasingly common among young urban professionals and students looking to rent in Toronto. With few properties to choose from and rents rising, many are digging deeper than ever or settling for places in less-desirable areas.

TALKING POINTS

Governments can regulate culture. The question is should we?

"There is a notion floating around that it's no longer possible to regulate culture – that the digital revolution has upended old policies that sought to protect Canadian arts and letters from foreign competition. That notion is false. Determined governments could, if they chose, impose the same rules on new media that they imposed on old media." – John Ibbitson

The 'master' title: Should it be retired?

"When, if ever, is it appropriate to use the title "master"? Recent discussions about masters of colleges have pointedly raised the question. Some voices argue that the term is so offensive that it must be abandoned, to be countered by other voices – including some on this paper's editorial pages. We need less rhetoric and a little more reasoning to sort this out." – Paul Gooch

Stop using mental illness to explain away violence. It's not that simple

"After every horrific mass shooting and disturbing terrorist attack, the reflex is the same: The attacker(s) must be mentally ill. The shocking randomness of these acts is destabilizing, so simplistic conclusions may provide comfort, but you can't explain away violence by saying the perpetrators are 'nuts.' Doing so does a grave disservice to those who do suffer from mental illness – the vast majority of whom are not violent – and it prevents us from discussing the complex personal, political and social drivers that create angry, young (for the most part) men." – André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but what should you do with a week's worth of leftovers? Try these delicious recipes as alternatives to your reheated mashed potatoes and turkey-cranberry sandwich. Plus, each dish is ready in under an hour.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Indigenous knowledge paints portrait of transformation in the Mackenzie River basin

A sweeping survey of traditional knowledge from the Mackenzie basin reveals Canada's largest watershed in the midst of a rapid and uncertain transformation.

Who are Canada's 1 per cent and highest paid workers?

New census data provided to The Globe show the biggest pay raises have gone to the country's highest earners, along with significant regional and gender differences. Explore how the data breaks down, and see where your own income sits.

