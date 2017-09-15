Evening Update newsletter: London subway explosion injures 29; real estate association cuts 2017/2018 outlook for home sales

Good evening and happy Friday,

This is the Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about, delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Britain grapples with 'new normal' as subway bomb injures 29

The London subway system was hit by a bomb during the tail end of the busy morning rush hour. Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, and Islamic State has claimed responsibility. British Prime Minister Theresa May has increased the terror threat to "critical," which means another attack is imminent. The U.K. has seen five terrorist attacks this year, four of them in London.

CREA cuts 2017/2018 outlook for home sales in Canada

The Canadian Real Estate Association is projecting that the number of houses sold in Canada is set to drop more than 5 per cent this year after a 6.4-per-cent-increase in 2016. The decline is mostly driven by Ontario, where home sales are estimated to be down more than 10 per cent this year and expected to fall another 6 per cent next year, mostly due to housing market reforms introduced by the provincial government. On the flip side, the CREA expects Alberta to lead all provinces in sales growth this year.

New Brunswick announces plans for supply, oversight of recreational marijuana

New Brunswick has become the second province, after Ontario, to unveil plans to sell recreational marijuana once the federal government lifts the prohibition on the product next summer. The province has created a Crown corporation to oversee marijuana sales and is co-operating with Canopy Growth and Organigram, two licensed producers, to supply its retail network.

Calgary reveals offer to the Flames for a new $555-million arena

The City of Calgary has made public a proposal in which it put $185-million toward a new arena to host the NHL's Calgary Flames while also covering infrastructure costs related to the new facility. The city's offer demands that the Flames remain in Calgary for at least 35 years and that the team's owners pay property taxes on the new arena. Calgary's ownership group would also put $185-million toward the new building, while fans would cover the remaining $185-million through a ticket surcharge.

Canada's Privacy Commissioner investigating Equifax hack

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada is launching an investigation into Equifax, the credit monitoring agency that suffered a massive data breach. As many as 143 million Americans had their personal data, including social security numbers and driver's licenses, hacked. An undisclosed number of Canadians were affected by the breach.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday as drops in energy and utilities stocks were countered by jumps in consumer discretionary and staples stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index ended the session at 15,173.03. U.S. stocks rose, and the S&P 500 closed at a record high led by a bounce in technology stocks and gains by the telecom sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 per cent to end at 22,268.34, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent to end at 2,500.21, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 per cent to end at 6,448.47.

WHAT'S TRENDING

The British Columbia government is lifting the provincial state of emergency declared more than two months ago ahead of what would become the worst fire season on record.

TALKING POINTS

Morneau's proposed tax changes attack doctors – and negatively affect patients

"Mr. Morneau's tax proposals will negatively impact access to medical care. It will make Canada an undesirable place to practise medicine." — Shawn Whatley

North Korea nuclear crisis calls for imagination from global leaders

"The most recent missile flight over Japanese air space only underlines the notion that North Korea's weapons offensive is a problem that begs for a solution – and for imagination." — David Shribman (for subscribers)

Long-debated pot legalization won't get done without a firm deadline

"The provinces have to figure out how legal marijuana will be sold in their jurisdictions and the details of non-criminal sanctions – tickets – for breaching some of the new regulations. It's not hard to see why provinces view this as a pain. This wasn't their promise, it was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's." — Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

Time and again, we've heard that exercise is one of the best defences against dementia. But do we know for sure? Researchers from Johns Hopkins University challenged the assumption after tracking physical activity in 646 adults for 30 years. The study revealed that the researchers found no connection between exercise in midlife and cognitive fitness later on. But that doesn't mean we should throw in the gym towel. One reason why: Their findings may not apply to the rest of us.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

Is the sun setting on a Newfoundland outport?

After holding out for decades, the aging residents of Little Bay Islands may finally surrender to relocation – an option many other rural communities are reluctantly embracing with the province's help.

Nunavut's mysterious island: Retracing the living history of a barren Arctic shelter

On its Arctic journey, the Canada C3 expedition retraces an Inuk man's memories of an inhospitable island that still holds traces of the North's ancient inhabitants.

Driving Up: A short story about an American draft dodger who fled to Canada

The Globe has invited a group of writers – from home and abroad – to celebrate Canada's history in fiction. In the latest instalment of Books 150, Richard Ford writes a short story about an American draft dodger who fled to Canada.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam, Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri.