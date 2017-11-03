Evening Update newsletter: Magnitsky law sanctions, Ethics Commissioner names names, more jobs than expected

Good evening and happy Friday,

Canada sanctions 52 human-rights violators under new Magnitsky law

Two weeks after Canada passed a Magnitsky-style law, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced sanctions targeting 52 human-rights violators in Russia, Venezuela and South Sudan. The law, named after a Russian lawyer who was beaten to death in 2009 after accusing Russian official of theft, gives the power to freeze assets and restrict travel. Thirty people sanctioned Friday were Russians plus Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Michelle Zilio spoke to Mr. Magnitsky's wife and son recently in Ottawa. They believe the Canadian law is a step toward justice for all.

Ethics watchdog says finance and justice ministers held public shares indirectly

The Ethics Commissioner has finally cleared up some confusion, saying Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is the other minister in addition to Finance Minister Bill Morneau to have held public shares indirectly. This means she wasn't required to sell them or put them in a blind trust. The commissioner had been reluctant to divulge precise details, only saying it was "fewer than five" ministers. But on Friday, she named names.

Economy blows past expectations, creates 35,000 jobs in October

Canada's economy created 35,300 jobs in October with a gain of 89,000 full-time jobs and a loss of 53,000 part-time positions, Statistics Canada said Friday. However, the jobless rate inched up one per cent from September to 6.3 per cent as more people looked for work. Notable, is that people aged 15 to 24 gained the most. Over the past 12 months, employment is up 1.7 per cent, or almost 310,000 jobs with full-time positions up 2.7 per cent.

Crown drops breach-of-trust charge against McGuinty aides

Crown prosecutors asked an Ontario court judge Friday to drop one of three criminal charges against two senior staffers in former premier Dalton McGuinty's office because there isn't enough evidence for conviction on the breach of trust count. The crown's decision leaves Mr. McGuinty's chief of staff and deputy chief of staff facing mischief and unauthorized use of a computer charges. The charges are in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas-fired power plants.

Canada's main stock index squeezed out a marginal gain on Friday, hitting its eighth consecutive of week of gains, as an energy rally offset losses in the materials group. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 5.17 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 16,020.16. Half of the index's 10 key sectors rose. South of the border, stocks climbed on Wall Street: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.96 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 23,539.22, the S&P 500 gained 7.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.49 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 6,764.44.

About 2.7-million fire extinguishers made by Kidde and Garrison are now included in a recall, which includes some that are more than 40 years old. Health Canada says the extinguisher can become clogged or require excessive force to operate and may fail during a fire. There have been two reports of incidents where the extinguisher didn't work properly in Canada. In the United States, there is one report of a death and 16 injuries.

The price of silence versus the cost of speaking out: A painful calculation

"For 20 years, I relinquished control and put that night in a drawer with all the other incidents of groping, fondling and chasing that happened when I was a young woman (every woman I know has similar stories). It wasn't all that serious, I told myself. It was too humiliating to write about. As a feminist to the core, I knew I was not to blame, and yet I felt that my inaction made me blame-worthy. I was hardly the hero of the story. Rosalind Russell would have smacked that guy in the mouth. Silence was much easier. But in these last few weeks, I realized I could hardly ask other women to tell me their stories of harassment and not have the nerve to share my own." – Elizabeth Renzetti

Time's up: The economic case against daylight-saving time

"Daylight-saving-time changes were originally introduced in the first half of the 20th century as an energy-saving measure, but recent evidence shows that modern-day energy usage may actually increase as a consequence of daylight-saving-time changes, owing largely to the costs of using heating and cooling methods that weren't available a century ago. Pollution emissions may consequently also be higher with the clock changes than without." – Lisa Kramer

We're missing the long view on immigration

"Both Mr. Hussen's proposal and the opposition responses are based on the most short-term vision of immigration: filling jobs now and meeting demographic challenges a decade from now. What is missing is the longer view of a larger, more sustainably populated Canada – one that concentrates rather than sprawls, one that uses population growth for ecological efficiency rather than waste. (This also happens to be the subject of my new book, Maximum Canada). We can hope that some such plan is in the works." – Doug Saunders

Despite hiccups being extremely common, they are still one of the unsolved mysteries of the human body. Doctors don't know what actually causes them. Because they don't indicate something is seriously wrong, there isn't much analysis or medical investigation. Despite this, one Toronto doctor says hiccups illustrate a "much larger story" about the complex reflexes that keep us alive.

A story of loss and deportation in Trump's America: 'My life, my house, my children. Everything in one second'

Beatriz Morelos was heading home from work one Sunday in July when an officer stopped her in a routine traffic stop. She was handcuffed and put in a local lockup. Over the next few days Ms. Morelos, who has no criminal record, wore an orange jumpsuit and was subjected to twice-daily body searches. She was then flown to Texas and walked across the border to a country she hadn't seen in 16 years. If Ms. Morelos was pulled over a year ago, lawyers and experts said, she would likely still be living with her husband and four kids in Ohio. Joanna Slater travels for Ohio and Mexico as Ms. Morelos reflects on what she lost.

B.C. First Nation officials see Jumbo Glacier ski resort ruling as failing of top court

Hours after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a private ski resort can be built on land sacred to the Ktunaxa Nation of British Columbia, some are declaring it "a jumbo mistake." Kathryn Teneese, chair of the Ktunaxa Nation Council, is vowing to do what she can to protect the land. But, as Sunny Dhillon reports, what happens next is unclear.

The Ktunaxa argued the resort would drive away the Grizzly Bear Spirit essential to their faith. In a line that stunned some academic observers, seven judges of nine said that they looked on the religious-freedom claim under Section 2(a) of the Charter of Rights no different than if it were made by non-Indigenous. They said the Ktunaxa claim fell entirely outside of the Canadian notion of freedom of religion.

