Evening Update newsletter: Morneau says he will put assets in blind trust, divest family company holdings; As concussion debate grows louder, NHL owners remain largely silent

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Morneau says he will put assets in blind trust, divest family company holdings

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will divest his holdings in Morneau Shepell, the human resources company that he once helmed, and put his assets in a blind trust. The Globe revealed on Monday that he had not used a blind trust once he assumed public office. In the days since, he has come under fire for the decision and details emerged that he told Morneau Shepell that he intended to use a blind trust. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the mechanism for his personal wealth and has championed it as the gold standard for managing conflicts of interest.

As concussion debate grows louder, NHL owners remain largely silent

With the link between hits to the head and lasting brain damage becoming clearer, the NHL is facing calls to action to do more. But when The Globe asked the NHL's owners in Canada to talk about whether they think the league has a concussion problem, we hit a lot of brick walls. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks had no comment. The Montreal Canadiens "decline comment." The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames "politely decline." The Ottawa Senators "respectfully decline."

Cathal Kelly on the NHL's role: "The NHL exists in two conceptual spaces: It's a Canadian game but an American business. Its head offices are in Manhattan. For the past 40 years, it has been run by Americans. Twenty-four of its 31 clubs pay their taxes to Washington, D.C. Despite that domestic pedigree, professional hockey isn't seen in America as one of that country's cultural products. It's a foreign game played by foreigners. This is why hockey exists largely outside the concussion continuum, at least in terms of the debate."

Liberals drop capital-gains tax proposal amid family-farm concerns

When the federal government wanted to overhaul Canada's tax system it aimed to do three main things: restrict income sprinkling, limit the use of incorporated small businesses to make passive investments and disallow conversion of dividend income into capital gains. After criticism from a wide range of groups the government has decided to drop the last of those proposals. The Liberals have spent this week addressing concerns with their plan. On Monday they cut the small-business tax and on Wednesday they set a $50,000 a year threshold on taxing passive-investment income. (for subscribers)

Canadian businesses ponder future as Spain moves to impose direct rule over Catalonia

The Spanish government is suspending Catalonia autonomy after the region refused to withdraw its declaration of independence after a referendum where the vast majority of Catalans voted for a new state. Many businesses, including Canadian companies, have been caught in the tussle between Barcelona and Madrid. Around 800 companies have moved their registered offices out of the region, which is responsible for a fifth of Spain's GDP, due to the instability. There have been ripple effects on financial markets as well.

Ex-Just For Laughs head Gilbert Rozon faces sexual assault, harassment allegations

Gilbert Rozon, the founder of the comedy festival, is facing sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations from at least nine women. Mr. Rozon, described as an entertainment giant in Quebec, announced last night that he was stepping down from several professional positions but did not elaborate on the allegations, which came to light this morning. The allegations span three decades. He is the second Quebec media personality to be accused of sexual misconduct this week. Eric Salvail, a talk show host, is the subject of sexual harassment complaints that allegedly took place over a 15-year period.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday as rising financial and industrial stocks offset falling energy stocks due to lower oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.23 per cent to 15,818. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were flat despite Apple declining on weak iPhone 8 sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02 per cent to 23,163.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent to 2,562.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.29 per cent to 6,605.07.

WHAT'S TRENDING

New Zealand has a new prime minister. Jacinda Ardern, a 37-year-old who took over as head of the Labour Party only in August, will become the country's youngest leader in more than 150 years. She has drawn comparisons to other youthful leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr. Trudeau.

TALKING POINTS

Quebec ban on face coverings a blatant violation of religious freedom

"Under the mask of pursuing 'social cohesion' the Quebec legislature has passed a bill denying women the right to receive public services while wearing a veil for religious reasons. The law is a blatant violation of religious freedom guaranteed by the Charter of Rights, an exercise in oppression of a socially vulnerable minority and gender discrimination to boot. Quite a litany of legal lapses in one bill." — David Butt

Is Facebook a threat to democracy?

"It is increasingly clear that Russia leveraged Facebook to purchase hundreds of millions of views of content designed to foment divisions in American society around issues of race, immigration and even fracking. And it's of course not just foreign actors using Facebook to foster hate. Just this week, Bloomberg reported that in the final weeks of the U.S. election, Facebook and Google employees collaborated with extreme activist groups to help them microtarget divisive ads to swing-state voters. Even without this targeting, content regularly goes viral regardless of its quality or veracity, disorienting and misleading huge audiences. A recent fake video showing the impact of Hurricane Irma was viewed 25 million times and shared 855,000 times (it is still up)." — Taylor Owen

LIVING BETTER

Having trouble finding or maintaining the willpower to hit the gym? Try calling on a fitness buddy. Going through the grind of a workout with a partner can help with accountability, motivation and can even open up a new range of exercises. The key, however, is to establish clear goals for you and your workout partner.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

What it's like to tour North Korea

Very few foreigners ever get the chance to visit North Korea – they're allowed in only if they go on a state-approved trip. One Canadian recently toured the country and wrote about what he saw: "It didn't hit me that I was in North Korea until just before we left. In fact, I barely noticed upon arrival at customs that staring at me from the other side of the room were two gigantic portraits of 'The Great Leader,' Kim Il-sung, and 'The Dear Leader,' Kim Jong-il."

