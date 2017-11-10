Evening Update newsletter: New TPP, harassment on the Hill, medical cannabis

Good evening and happy Friday,

Canada, 10 other Pacific nations agree on 'core elements' of new trade deal

The late-night deal for a new Trans Pacific Partnership was reached on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum in Vietnam. It came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accused of blocking an agreement because he didn't attend a scheduled meeting. Some contentious areas – including culture and dispute settlements – were set aside for further negotiation. The challenge for Canada and Mexico is that the same issues are also in play at North American free-trade agreement negotiations.

Sexual harassment commonplace for women on Parliament Hill, MPs say

As allegations of sexual harassment and assault continue to pour out of Hollywood, places of power in Canada are now facing similar scrutiny. Parliament Hill, still a male-dominated workplace, where young staffers from across the country come to make their careers, has had its own high-profile incidents to contend with in recent years. Some stories make headline, some are only whispered in the ornate halls – stories about groping, touching and lewd comments. A new bill was introduced last week to strengthen protections for public servants, including political staffers, but many are skeptical formal processes can counter a culture that deters victims from coming forward and bystanders from speaking up.

Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

A day after five women accused the Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them, the comedian says the allegations are true and he is remorseful. He acknowledges he had power over his victims and "wielded that power irresponsibly." Shortly after the allegations were made, it was announced Mr. C.K.'s new film I Love You, Daddy would not be released and Netflix is scrapping his upcoming stand-up special.

The Louis C.K. allegations and those made by Jenny McCarthy against Steven Seagal come after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's ouster. We've been tracking the wave of public figures across industries who have been accused of sexual misconduct since. You can read the full list here.

Ottawa's plan to slap a new tax on medical cannabis sparks outrage

The federal government announced Friday that not only would sales tax continue to apply on medical marijuana, but also an excise tax of $1 a gram will be added on the product. Ottawa is arguing it doesn't want to create financial incentives for users to buy medical marijuana for recreational purposes, but advocates say the tax will simply penalize sick Canadians – and push some of them toward opioid use.

As government ultimatum for railway nears, Churchill pays the price

No roads link Churchill, Man., with places to the south, so for decades the town has relied on the railway to bring food, fuel and jobs over the tundra. Springtime flooding wiped out railroad bridges, which haven't been repaired, forcing food and fuel prices to skyrocket as everything must be shipped in by plane. The company that owns the track has no plans to repair a line that loses money even though the federal government is threatening to sue if the railway isn't open by Sunday. Meanwhile, a two-litre jug of milk cost $4.50. Eric Atkins looks at the history of the rail line and who pays the price.

Canada's main stock index finished lower for the third consecutive session on Friday, but managed to notch its longest weekly winning streak in more than two decades. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 42.83 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,039.26. Wall Street ended nearly unchanged on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following duelling plans unveiled by Republican U.S. lawmakers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 23,422.21, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,582.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,750.94.

As snow begins to fall in many parts of Canada, the annual debate has begun: Are winter tires really necessary, even if we live in major metropolitan areas? Some people think winter tires are only needed for snow and some think it's a ploy to sell more tires, but some say all-seasons should really be called three-season tires. What really matters isn't the tread, but what happens to the rubber on all-seasons when the temperature drops below 7C.

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez suffered from the most severe case of CTE ever found in someone so young, said a researcher at Boston University's CTE Center. Mr. Hernandez was 27 when he hanged himself in April while serving life in prison for murder. The researcher said CTE, which is linked to head blows, significantly affected key parts of Mr. Hernandez's brain, including the parts that deal with memory, impulse control, judgment and behaviour.

Trouble in 'Paradise' for Justin Trudeau

"The rich are not like you and me. They have numbered companies, offshore tax havens, and pricey lawyers to help them hide their money – not that there's anything wrong with that. Some of them are awfully close to the Prime Minister. Nothing wrong or new about that, either. The coziness of plutocrats and politicians goes back for decades, even in high-minded, purer-than-the-Americans Canada." – Margaret Wente

How Donald Trump handed China the keys to Asian power

"Never in modern history has a democratic leader handed so much influence and authority to an autocrat, in exchange for so little. Mr. Trump has not simply ceded considerable power to Mr. Xi; he has also made it more difficult for other countries, including Canada, to shape their relations with China without compromising their values." – Doug Saunders

Revamped The National is a harebrained muddle

"This is not Mansbridge's The National. In fact I don't know what it is. Nor does CBC, one suspects. The revamped newscast is not a newscast as a newscast is known to you and me. It's a chatty, visually bewildering assessment of some news stories of the day. That's not the news, per se. It's not even a summary of what happened. It's a lot of 'sharing' and a lot of 'voices' being heard and it is chatty, chatty, chatty." – John Doyle

In late October, one obituary in The Globe stood out. It read, "Patrick Conor Brady … In his 63rd year, after a long struggle with addiction." Brady's brother, John Brady, says people were critical he used the word addiction, but he says he would have been a "hypocrite to write anything else." John added that Patrick has been building up to this for 30 years. The social stigma around addiction may be lessening, but it still exists. In the past month, three Canadians families chose public forums to tell their personal stories in the hope it will dispel the judgment.

Earlier this week, Dietitians of Canada and the Canadian Paediatric Society warned against the dangers of relying too much on plant-based beverages for kids. Relying on non-dairy beverages can rob infants and kids of their full growth potential. This may seem like contradictory advice as it is believed eating more plant-protein foods makes for a healthier diet. Dietitian Leslie Beck breaks down what you need to know about plant-based beverages for kids and which ones are nutritious alternatives to cow's milk.

At Normandy, photographer Jack Ford was the Allies' eye in the sky. Here's what he saw on the ground

In an age before drone warfare, reconnaissance squadrons flew over German-held territory, snapping pictures of enemy formations, railways and artillery batteries. The film was then developed by photographers like Jack Ford to show the military what they were up against. Now 95, Mr. Ford has been donating many of his prints commemorating a time when men like him went off to fight the Nazis. Tu Thanh Ha tells his story.

The ice storm

In 1998, the Great Ice Storm hit Quebec, causing many to seek refuge in shelters as they lost power. This is the fictional story of one girl who seemed unfazed, instead thinking it was the most beautiful thing she had ever seen. However, she too, ended up in a church basement surrounded by others riding out the storm. As part of Canada 150, The Globe has invited a group of writers to celebrate the county's history in fiction. The Ice Storm is written by Heather O'Neill, author of The Girl Who Was Saturday Night and a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. During the storm, she thought of winter as a magical, malevolent being that did what it pleased, but was occasionally kind to children, placing exquisite snowflakes on their mittens.

