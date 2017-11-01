Evening Update newsletter: New York attack, MMIW inquiry, Canadian immigration

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Manhattan attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS': police

Sayfullo Saipov, the immigrant from Uzbekistan accused of driving a rented van into a crowded bike path in New York, had been planning the deadly attack for weeks, police said. The attack killed at least eight people and injured several others. Notes were left behind at the scene that said that Islamic State "would endure forever," and he is said to have followed the extremist group's instructions to the letter, police said. The terrorist attack was the deadliest in New York since Sept. 11, 2001, and the incident reopened old wounds. In its aftermath, however, many New Yorkers are determined to show their resiliency and one told The Globe's Joanna Slater that "they will not break us."

Here's Colin Clarke's take on the attack: "Preventing each and every attack is unrealistic – there are too many individuals wishing to inflict harm upon their fellow citizens and too many targets to protect. But with increased vigilance, co-operation with law enforcement and intelligence sharing, citizens can work with authorities to help mitigate the threat of terrorism, while recognizing that, because of its symbolic and cultural significance, New York will always remain in the terrorists' cross-hairs."

Missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry hit by bureaucracy, needs more time

The commission leading the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous work released an interim report on its status and it says it has faced setbacks because of bureaucracy and is asking for more than the two-year time allotment given to it by the federal government. The report examines nearly 100 previous studies that have looked into why Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately victims of crime and says that many recommendations previously suggested have not been implemented.

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

The number of new immigrants to Canada will be increasing over the next three years to 340,000 people per year by 2020. Currently, Canada admits 300,000 people a year and the plan is to progressively increase the amount in 2018 and 2019 until reaching 340,000 in three years. Nearly two-thirds of the immigrants will be through the economic category while the rest will be through the family reunification and refugee programs. All three streams will see increases.

B.C.'s massive Site C could run 50 per cent over budget: commission

British Columbia's Site C dam most likely will not be completed by 2024, and may end up costing up to 50 per cent more than the $8.3-billion allocated for the project, according to a report by the British Columbia Utilities Commission. The commission was asked to study the economic case for the massive project by the provincial government. It concluded that suspending and restarting the project in 2024 would add $3.6-billion to the final cost, terminating it altogether would cost $1.8-billion, and continuing with construction could push the entire project over $10-billion.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index hit a record close on Wednesday despite barely finishing positive as an energy rally was countered by falling industrial, tech and bank stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 3.74 points higher at 16,029.33. Wall Street recorded small gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates the same, and pointed to solid economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25 per cent to 23,435.01, the S&P 500 gained 0.16 per cent to 2,579.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.17 per cent to 6,716.53.

NEW: We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Across the Atlantic, British Defence Minister Michael Fallon resigned after allegations emerged about inappropriate sexual behaviour. We have been tracking the public figures that have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault after allegations against Harvey Weinstein emerged. You can read the list here.

TALKING POINTS

How police stats fail the victims of sexual assault

"How crimes are recorded by police is not simply an arcane matter for bean counters. The crimes of perpetrators are not properly denounced and the dangerousness of these men's behaviour does not enter police and public record. And victimized women are further harmed by having the crime minimized. Further, statistics are considered to tell social truths. Police data send a message to the public that 98 per cent of sexual assaults reported are of little consequence. They paint a misleading picture of these crimes as minor and as falling in numbers. Sound data from police on the incidence and forms of sexual violence are essential for informed policy-making and law reform. Transparency and accountability are also crucial at a time when women's faith in the justice system is at rock bottom." – Holly Johnson and Elizabeth Sheehy

Millard's self-representation in murder trial an example of growing crisis

"Dellen Millard's efforts to represent himself in a murder trial have grabbed a lot of attention. The spectacle of Mr. Millard questioning the father of the woman he is accused of murdering has shocked many people. At minimum, it seems inappropriate – at worst, a cruel twist. A host of logistical issues are raised when someone without legal training represents themselves in court. Should a judge offer Mr. Millard or any other self-represented person any assistance? Should self-represented people be held to the same rules as the lawyers in the courtroom, even though they may not know what those rules are? How should a judge and jury respond to the arguments of someone who lacks the perspective of a trained advocate?" – Julie Macfarlane

L'affaire Oullette is a distinctly Quebec drama

"Not more than a week ago, Guy Ouellette seemed like a man on the outs. Having complained in April that top Liberals were seeking to push him into retirement, the four-term backbencher in Quebec's National Assembly seemed destined to finish his political career with a whimper. Then, bang. Now Mr. Ouellette is not only being hailed for his braveness and integrity by Premier Philippe Couillard and his colleagues in the legislature, he has become a media star at the centre of one those politico-police dramas for which Quebec alone in Canada seems to hold the secret. The revelation that the province's anti-corruption squad arrested him last week without laying charges, in what Mr. Ouellette called an attempt to intimidate him, has sparked a free-for-all of conspiracy theories and political intrigue that is gripping the province like a whodunnit on Radio-Canada." – Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

Too much leftover Halloween candy and don't know what to do with it? Try making a monkey bread surprise, no-bake coffee crisp cheesecake, one-pot brownies or fun fondue, four recipes that repurpose those leftover goodies.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Forward, faster: BMO's new CEO charts his course

Today is Darryl White's first day as the chief executive officer of the Bank of Montreal. Forty-six years old, he represents a new generation of bankers that is attempting to lead Canada's oldest bank into the future. There are warning signs on about BMO's performance – it has trailed all of its Canadian peers in share price growth so far this year and its return on equity has been solid yet far from spectacular. The dark cloud of NAFTA renegotiations also looms large and new technologically-savvy competitors are knocking on the doorstep. With 200 years of history on his side, he sees a high-speed future for the company. (for subscribers)

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri .