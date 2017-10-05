Evening Update newsletter: Ottawa to settle Sixties Scoop suits; TransCanada scraps Energy East pipeline

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Ottawa to settle Sixties Scoop suits for hundreds of millions of dollars

Indigenous children who were forcibly taken from their homes and adopted into non-Indigenous families in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s will receive compensation as the federal government moves to settle most of the legal actions launched across the country. Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett will officially announce the deal on Friday. The overall compensation package is set to be more than $500-million and the initial cap on how much each victim will receive has been set at $50,000.

TransCanada scraps controversial Energy East Pipeline project

The plug has been pulled on the $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline proposal. TransCanada's announcement to end the controversial project comes after the company reviewed the "changed circumstances" associated with slowing oil sands growth and increased environmental scrutiny. The pipeline would have transported more than a million barrels of crude oil from Western Canada to refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Canada unveils sweeping new strategy to tackle military suicide

The Canadian Armed Forces and the federal government will overhaul Canada's strategy to prevent suicide among soldiers and veterans. The changes, which were ordered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, comes after a Globe investigation on the mounting suicide toll among Afghan veterans. The new strategy outlines new mental health measures for soldiers deployed in combat zones as well as veterans who are released from duty.

Las Vegas gunman rented rooms overlooking other festivals before mass shooting

Investigators are continuing to search for a motive behind the deadly shooting in Las Vegas but have learned that the shooter rented rooms overlooking other music festivals, including one in Chicago. Officials say that Stephen Paddock was thorough in his planning before the attack and amassed a stockpile of weapons and ammunition. While gun control efforts have failed after a series of other mass shootings and attacks, the powerful gun lobby in the United States has signalled that it is open to restrictions on "bump stocks," the device used to enable the weapons used in the attack to fire more rapidly. For uninsured Canadian victims who were injured in the attack, large hospital bills could be awaiting them as they recover.

Much of the world's honey laced with pesticides, study finds

It started out as an exercise just for fun. Scientists hosting a bee exhibit asked people to send honey pots from around the world, amassing 200 samples from six continents. "We thought it was cool to have a collection, and once we realized the treasure that we were building, we thought we could make use of this," Dr. Edward Mitchell, the lead researcher of the study, said. The findings revealed that 75 per cent of the samples they received were contaminated by at least one pesticide variety. All levels of contamination found were below the regulations permitted for human consumption.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index, the TSX, was hit by a decline in oil prices and finished 50.84 points down, closing at 15,027.16. At one point in the day the index was trading at 14,916.94, which would have been its lowest point since mid-November. Strong job data on both sides of the border increased expectations of interest rate hikes and pushed the Canadian dollar to rise. All three U.S. stock indexes finished with record highs on Thursday, buoyed by optimism of Congress moving closer to a potential tax code overhaul. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 22,775.39, rising 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.56 per cent and closed at 2,552.07 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 50.73 points to finish at 6,585.36.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize for Literature. The British author of The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go wasn't expecting to win, and didn't even know that it was being awarded today. He even thought the award was going to go to a Canadian author, Margaret Atwood, instead.

TALKING POINTS

Basic economics – not regulation – ended the Energy East pipeline

"The end of the Energy East pipeline doesn't mean the end of Western Canadian oil production. Its cancellation was a symptom – not the key cause – of reduced future oil production." – Benjamin Dachis

Ottawa, provinces must not let marijuana tax debate overshadow policy priorities

"Instead of fighting over tax revenues on a product that has minimal fiscal room for taxation, provincial governments should focus on developing retail and distribution systems that will effectively compete with the black market. This should be the primary objective at the outset of legalization and will serve to minimize provincial costs while maximizing the knock-on economic benefits related to the industry as a whole. Provincial leaders should seriously consider the Prime Minister's proposal and not lose sight of the long-term objectives in a short-sighted attempt to boost budgetary bottom lines." – Rosalie Wyonch and Anindya Sen

Students are not fragile flowers – we must care about their mental health

"Much of the success of campus well-being programs relies on student leaders trained to provide peer support. University students are not fragile flowers. They are a real inspiration. Many of them have known someone who took their own life, and they are empathetic to one another. When young people realize they are not alone in experiencing mental-health issues, it motivates them to do something about it; and they are motivated to demand their leaders do something about it, too." – Michael Wilson and Santa Ono

LIVING BETTER

The NHL is back. And with it, millions across Canada will get back into the habit of watching hockey games. Fans should take one thing to heart though: The excitement of watching your favourite team, either in person or on TV, can have a profound impact on your cardiovascular health.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Whose food is it, anyway? How chefs can approach 'ethnic' cuisine respectfully

Can a white chef authentically sell goat curry? And, even if they can, should they? The Globe's national food reporter Ann Hui investigates what it means to be a 'culture vulture' and how to approach 'ethnic' cuisine respectfully.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam.