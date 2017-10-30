Evening Update newsletter: Paul Manafort, Canadian judges and distracted walking

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Ex-Trump adviser pleads guilty to lying to FBI; Manafort indicted on conspiracy charges

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was indicted on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States. Former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos admitted he lied to the FBI about his dealings with several Russians who were offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. Mr. Trump quickly tweeted that the alleged misdeeds were "years ago" and there was "NO COLLUSION."

Long before Mr. Manafort became a household name in America, he was one of the most reviled men in Ukraine, where he masterminded the tumultuous career of another highly unconventional politician, Viktor Yanukovych. Mark MacKinnon looks deeper into this connection.

Mr. Manafort and Mr. Papadopoulos, along with Rick Gates, a Manafort associate, face lengthy prison terms and millions of dollars in fines if convicted. We take a deeper look at the documents, the law and what the indictments say.

Here is a detailed list of the who's who in the many investigations into 2016's election-meddling.

Liberals not always appointing 'highly recommended' judges

In 2007, the Conservatives dropped the "highly recommended" category, the top category as selected by advisory committees when recommending judges. The Liberals brought it back last October to "highlight truly outstanding candidates." But the Liberals have appointed a number of judges from the lesser "recommended" list, according to a federal agency that supports the appointment process. This is raising questions about whether partisan political consideration or diversity concerns are trumping merit.

Distracted-walking bill would see Toronto pedestrians fined for looking at devices

Ontario MPP Yvan Baker is hoping to ban pedestrians from looking at their phones while crossing the road. The private member's bill proposes fines starting at $50 for the first offence, rising to $125 by a third offence and wouldn't cover people who had started a phone call before they began crossing the road. Critics argue such legislation would amount to blaming pedestrians for being hit while ignoring poor driving habits and the lack of enforcement.

Ethics watchdog says other Trudeau ministers using same loophole as Morneau

A handful of other federal cabinet ministers in addition to Finance Minister Bill Morneau have managed to retain control of assets they would be required to divest if this wealth wasn't being held indirectly through a holding company or similar mechanism. Conflict-of-interest law requires ministers to divest assets such as publicly traded shares by selling them or putting them in a blind trust. The exception, according to the Ethics Commissioner's office, is if these shares or similar assets are held indirectly through a holding company or similar mechanism.

Canopy deal seen as a potential 'gamechanger' for rallying pot stocks

Alcohol giant Constellation Brands announced it was buying an almost 10-per-cent stake in Canada's largest marijuana company, Canopy Growth, for $245-million. Shares of Canopy were up 19 per cent Monday and are up more than 65 per cent since the beginning of the year. The agreement is considered a signal of how some alcohol companies plan to respond to the growing acceptance of marijuana for medical and recreational use, given changing legislation and the potential opportunity for investors in the cannabis sector.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index posted a record on Monday, closing above 16,000 for the first time. The record-setting session was boosted by rising energy and material stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.31 per cent to finish at 16,002.78. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were pushed down by falling shares in Merck, and investors' assessment of Mr. Trump's corporate tax cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 per cent to 23,348.74, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 per cent to 2,572.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.03 per cent to 6,698.96.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Kevin Spacey spoke openly for the first time about his sexual orientation after actor Anthony Rapp accused the House of Cards star of sexual harassment. Mr. Rapp was 14 years old in 1989 when he says he attended a party at Mr. Spacey's apartment. The two were both performing on Broadway shows. Mr. Rapp says at the end of the night, an inebriated Mr. Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him. Mr. Spacey says he doesn't remember the encounter, but apologizes. He is being criticized for using this as his moment to come out. Netflix said House of Cards will be ending after season 6.

TALKING POINTS

Mr. Sanders, complimenting our health system is nice, but not helpful

"Mr. Sanders glossed over some of the obvious shortcomings of the Canadian system, such as wait times, overcrowding and the challenges of delivering care outside big urban centres, issuing only mild rebukes over Canada's lack of universal pharmacare and dental coverage. Perhaps Mr. Sanders was just being a polite visitor, but we would have all benefited from a more robust discussion of the "Medicare for All" plan, because it is, in fact, far more comprehensive than what exists in Canada currently." – André Picard

Sex-ed programs shouldn't be informed by left or right ideology

"We should advocate for science to be the light that guides our children's education, particularly when teaching relates to human sexuality. Sex is a subject that remains taboo in our society and is, as a result, rife with misinformation. But we seem to be much more willing to point out hypocrisy and falsities when they are being thrown at us from one particular side of the political aisle." – Debra Soh

Canadian cities are counting on nature – and it's paying off

"Wetlands, for example, can be cost-saving heroes. A recent study showed they prevented more than half a billion dollars in direct damages across the mid-Atlantic U.S. during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Similarly, after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, evidence shows that where coastal mangrove swamps were least degraded, disaster impacts were often less severe." – Stephanie Cairns

LIVING BETTER

While carbohydrates and fat are important for energy, protein is important for building and repairing bones, cartilage, skin and muscles. The recommended daily allowance is 0.8 grams for every kilogram of body weight, but experts say a recreational athlete needs 25 per cent more. This is where powder supplements can be beneficial to make sure active individuals get enough of the body's building blocks, but how much of a good thing is too much?

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

'We're not seeing the truth': Inside the hidden dangers of the Canadian workplace

Unlike the United States, Britain or Australia, Canada doesn't have a national database or on-the-job fatality rates. Just this month, a worker died digging a trench in the oil sands, a subway-track maintenance worker died after being pinned between two vehicles and three workers died in an ammonia leak at a B.C. hockey arena. Researchers say better data could help prevent deaths, reveal possible systemic problems and improve safety training.

Investigation: It can now be called the deadliest industry in Canada

The Globe set out to fill in the gap in worker-fatality rates and figure out what is the most deadly work in Canada. After a months-long data project conducted with Statistics Canada, Tavia Grant learned that fishing has the single highest fatality rate of any sector, but over the years, the risks haven't much diminished.

A photographic journey inside the multibillion-dollar overhaul of the Darlington nuclear plant

More than half of Ontario's electricity comes from 18 nuclear reactors. The Darlington plant produces one-fifth of the total electricity, but the aging facility has been in operation for 27 years. Ontario Power Generation earmarked $12.8-billion to refurbish Darlington's four reactors to ensure they will run for the next 30 years. Some 96 per cent of the work will be done by local companies. We explore the role six companies will play. (for subscribers)

