Evening Update newsletter: Putin puts critic on Interpol wanted list; Dalhousie censoring speech, law professors say

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Putin puts critic on Interpol wanted list after Canada passes Magnitsky law

The man who led the campaign for the Magnitsky law, designed to sanction human-rights abusers around the world, has been put on the Interpol wanted list in retaliation for Canada's passage of the bill last week, he says. Sergei Magnitsky was working for Bill Browder when he accused Russian officials of a massive tax-fraud regime. Mr. Magnitsky was beaten to death in a Moscow jail in 2009. Mr. Browder was planning to travel to Canada with the family of Mr. Magnitsky so they could meet the Canadian parliamentarians who made Bill S-226 possible, but right now he can't leave England.

Dalhousie censoring political speech, law professors say in wake of Facebook post controversy

Dalhousie University is censoring political speech by sanctioning a student who spoke out against Canada 150 celebrations, say 25 law professors at the university's Schulich School of Law in a letter sent Monday to one of Dalhousie's governing bodies. The letter was in defence of Masuma Khan, a student leader who was found to have violated the Code of Student Conduct. She wrote a Facebook message that denounced criticism by "privileged white people" of her student union's efforts to highlight Canada's troubled relationship with Indigenous people.

New U.S. envoy Kelly Craft vows to make trade, travel with Canada 'easier'

On her first official day on the job, the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, said she'll work to make trade and travel easier between the two countries. Ms. Craft takes on the job at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has raised serious questions about the future of the economic relationship between Canada and its top trading partner. Ms. Craft's husband is Joe Craft, CEO of Alliance Resources Partners, one of the largest coal producers in the U.S. Canada and the U.S. don't see eye-to-eye on climate change policy and the future of coal.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What's happening in Catalonia? A guide to Spain's political crisis

Catalonia's independence movement is threatening to fight back as Spain's central government moves to fire the Catalan president and parliament and run the region by itself. Spain's prime minister plans to invoke a never-before-used clause to give the central government control of Catalonia's election, bureaucracy, finances and local police force. Catalonia's parliament is meeting Thursday to decide what to do about the plan to assume control. We take a deeper dive into why Catalans want to secede and how Spain could control Catalonia.

Antonio Cazorla-Sanchez and Adrian Shubert write about how Spain's 'nuclear option' will create an even more polarized Catalonia.

Already pinched, many Canadians anxious about higher rates

Nearly half of Canadians are concerned about repaying debts and four in 10 say further rate increases may leave them "in financial trouble," according to a new poll released Monday by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. The survey found millennials are the most affected with 40 per cent saying they already feel the effects after two 0.25-per-cent increases so far this year. The Bank of Canada's latest interest rate announcement is out Wednesday.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's main stock index ended very slightly lower on Monday as a loss for Eldorado Gold Corp. and falling energy stocks were countered by a strong session from bank, mining and lumber stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.01 per cent to 15,855.76. On Wall Street, the major indexes were pulled down by dropping technology and industrial stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 per cent to 23,274.38, the S&P 500 lost 0.40 per cent to 2,565.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 0.64 per cent to 6,586.83.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Well before accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, the movie mogul was one of Mark Lipton's poster boys for a troubling set of characteristics the management professor calls "mean men." Steve Jobs, American Apparel's Dov Charney, Lance Armstrong and Donald Trump are high on the list. They aren't just driven or tough, they are downright mean and Mr. Lipton feels it's important we understand the phenomena. Here are the six types of mean men you meet at work.

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of a U.S. Army sergeant killed in Niger this month, said Monday President Donald Trump "made me cry even worse" in a condolence phone call when he said her husband "knew what he signed up for."

TALKING POINTS

Kelly Craft must mend relationship between old friends at odds

"Never, in the life of the two countries, have they disagreed on so much. For the first time in 35 years, when pollsters began asking the question, more Canadians view the United States unfavourably than favourably. I have spoken to people across this country about this President. Most don't just disapprove of him, they fear him. They fear that he could undermine U.S. democracy, cause an economic crisis or lead the world into nuclear war." (for subscribers) — John Ibbitson

Mr. Trudeau, stop the residential school to solitary confinement pipeline

"Canada recently responded to criticisms of its segregation practices with Bill C-56, but the proposed fix is meaningless. On paper, the bill would initially limit a person's stay in solitary confinement to 15 days; however, prison officials could still extend the duration of the stay at their sole discretion. This bill does little more than create more paperwork in order to keep a person isolated in solitary confinement." — Stewart Phillip

When Canadians are kidnapped, there's no perfect playbook

"First and foremost, while the Canadian government and its agencies are trying their best, their capabilities are limited. We are still a small power on the world stage and we have only so many tools at our disposal. We are not the Americans, with their seemingly endless military and intelligence resources; we can expect our agencies to do only so much. In this regard it is not a good idea for the RCMP to parade an 'impeccable' record in hostage cases." — Phil Gursky

LIVING BETTER

Will an Aspirin a day keep the cardiologist away? It does have a role to play in treating cardiovascular disease because of its anti-clotting properties, but it reduces the ability of platelets to stick together therefore increasing the risk of bleeding. The benefits outweigh the risks for patients who have clearly established cardiovascular disease, but if it is a solution for people who are generally healthy is a question that has stirred much debate in the medical community.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Nine kids with concussion-like symptoms: What went wrong at this New Brunswick high-school football game

When the Tantramar Regional High School Titans and L'Ecole L'Odyssée Olympiens emerged for the second half of a recent game, Olympiens coach Marcel Metti told referees and Titans' coaching staff nine of his players were exhibiting concussion symptoms and could not safely continue. The game was forfeited. What has followed has sparked a national debate over whether the sport can be played safely. Some accuse the Titans of excessively rough play, but the Titans coach says it is all about proper training. The Globe's Atlantic correspondent Jessica Leeder reports from Sackville, N.B., a place where football is "a way of life."

Pneumonic plague in Madagascar could 'explode' without intervention: Red Cross

Since the first case was reported on Aug. 31, more than 1,300 cases of suspected, probable and confirmed plague have been identified, and 102 people have died in Madagascar. A Canadian assessment team deployed by the Red Cross says the unprecedented outbreak in the capital of Tananarive could "explode" if local and international efforts to contain the epidemic fall short. Local health officials and Red Cross volunteers, including Canadians, are working to contain the spread of the disease, but it's too early to tell if these strategies are working.

