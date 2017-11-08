Evening Update newsletter: Saudi Arabia, U.S. elections, Toronto real estate

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saudi purge escalates with more arrests, frozen bank accounts

After a rocky weekend that saw tensions in the Middle East continue to inflame, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's crackdown moved forward. Dozens of members of the royal family and other influential Saudis have been targeted and face allegations of money laundering, bribery, extortion and exploiting public office for personal gain. The number of people targeted by the purge is expected to rise into the hundreds. The moves have gotten a seal of approval from U.S. President Donald Trump and some Saudis have also come out in support as they see it as a way to address the theft of state funds.

Here's what Eric Reguly thinks of the situation: "It's far too early to say whether Prince Mohammed's clean-out will truly help him implement his economic, political and cultural agenda – he recently lifted the ban on women drivers – or ultimately hurt it. If consolidating power was aimed at crushing any dissent and any critical views, the Crown Prince's revolution could build resentment and bog down, even backfire. The weekend's drama in Riyadh showed that princes of any stature can be disposable items. Prince Mohammed, too? He's not the king yet."

Blue tide: Four key takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. elections

It was election night in America again on Tuesday. Although there were no races for Congress there were several statewide and municipal elections in dozens of states. Voters handed Democrats a series of thumping election wins, which could be a warning for Republicans ahead of next year's midterms that will see races for 33 Senate seats and every House seat. The Globe's U.S. Correspondent Joanna Slater looked at the four key takeaways: the blue wave, the limits of Trumpism, a night of firsts and the rise of progressives.

David Shribman writes that we shouldn't be so quick to think there's been a shift in U.S. politics: "Not so fast. Local elections are decided locally, on local factors, local issues, local traditions."

Denis Coderre says he has no regrets after stunning Montreal election defeat

"I just look at the result, and the people are always right, and we'll move on," the outgoing mayor of Montreal said at a news conference Wednesday following his loss to Valerie Plante. The former federal Liberal MP and cabinet minister says he intends to spend time with his family and that he has no political plans at the moment. Mr. Coderre served one term.

Here's Konrad Yakabuski's take on his loss: "It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment during Montreal's mayoralty campaign when the odds shifted in favour of an ever-smiling Valérie Plante from the never-smiling Denis Coderre. But the nail in the incumbent's political coffin was almost certainly hammered by a quintet of big-name businessmen who made an eleventh-hour plea for voters to stick with the white guy in a suit." (for subscribers)

Toronto-area new housing starts drop 42 per cent in October

New housing starts tumbled in the Toronto region in October as builders slowed the pace of new project construction amid market uncertainty. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said 2,438 new housing units were launched in the Greater Toronto Area in October, a 42-per-cent drop from 4,204 units in the same month last year. Starts were also down 21 per cent over September on a seasonally adjusted basis. The downturn affected all housing types, with single-family detached home starts down 44 per cent in the GTA in October from a year ago, while condominium starts declined 52 per cent as fewer new projects launched compared with last year.

U.S. demands CNN sale to approve AT&T, Time Warner deal: sources

The U.S. Department of Justice is pushing AT&T Inc. to sell Turner Broadcasting, parent of CNN cable network, or its DirecTV satellite television unit to satisfy antitrust concerns over its purchase of Time Warner Inc., according to sources. U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Time Warner's CNN and other media of being unfair to him and criticized the deal on the campaign trail last year, vowing that as president his Justice Department would block it.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday as disappointing earnings and financial and energy stocks helped lead the retreat. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.16 per cent lower to close at 16,105.35. Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as Apple's market capitalization climbed above the $900 billion (U.S.) mark and video game makers rallied. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 per cent to finish at 23,563.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent to end at 2,594.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.32 per cent to close at 6,789.12.

WHAT'S TRENDING

On this day one year ago, Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. Our Washington Correspondent Adrian Morrow looked back at the six moments, from Charlottesville to North Korea, that stood out.

TALKING POINTS

Diagnosing Trump: Did America elect a madman?

"The question of Mr. Trump's mental instability is fascinating, but in a way it is less frightening than another condition that becomes clear as you read the book: He is making his country crazy. The President will be gone, in more time or less; the irrationality, anxiety, paranoia and hatred that he's planted will flourish far longer." – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Julie Payette and Andrew Scheer: Science and religion can – and should – co-exist

"Rather than engaging in turf wars, as Ms. Payette and Mr. Scheer seem destined to do, perhaps we should consider how science and religion can co-exist and, indeed, complement each other. Science, after all, teaches us about the nature of life, about what we are and how we came to be, while religion teaches us about the nature of living, about who we are and how we ought to behave. And we need both. In their rightful places." – Peter McKnight

Sexual-harassment legislation is long overdue

"Sexual harassment and violence is less about sex and more about abuse of power. There are the Harvey Weinsteins in the film world, but almost no field is immune. People wield power in all kinds of occupations. Parliament Hill is full of powerful people working under great stress who sometimes behave badly. Yet, oddly, there has been no formal harassment-complaint policy to protect the hundreds of staff who work with those powerful people to help our government operate smoothly. Until now." – Peggy Nash

Russia's APEC goals: Shared prosperity and harmonious development

"We intend to engage in substantive discussions of all these topics during the upcoming summit in Danang. I am confident that, acting together, we will find acceptable solutions to the challenge of supporting the steady, balanced, and harmonious growth of our shared region and securing its prosperity. Russia is ready for such a collaborative effort." – Russian President Vladimir Putin

LIVING BETTER

"We see parents that are well-intentioned that are moving to a plant-based beverage for their children thinking they are doing a good thing while actually they are withholding important nutrients and proteins," Dr. Catherine Pound, of the Canadian Paediatric Society, said. Experts are urging that children should refrain from drinking plant-based drinks such as almond milk or coconut milk as a main beverage.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The tragic story of Ruth Kelly and the business she loved and lost

Ruth Kelly's life, passion and public identity was her company, Venture Publishing – but by June, the sinking business was deeply in debt. Ruth never recovered. To those that knew her, she was Wonder Woman. When she died by suicide, person after person told her husband, "I can't believe that would be Ruth." Every time, he agreed. Jana G. Pruden wrote about her life, and death.

Toronto has become a leader in urban agriculture, but new projects struggle to take root

How does Toronto's garden grow? With fish farms, rooftop planters and vegetable patches all in a row. The city has become a leader in urban agriculture, but there's worry public awareness is lagging. Experts explain that supporting urban agriculture citywide is crucial because projects provide access to healthy, affordable food and offer skills and job training.

