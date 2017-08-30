Evening Update newsletter: Scheer shakes up Conservative team; half of Grade 6 students fail to meet Ontario math standards

Good evening,



This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scheer shakes up Conservative team, promotes some rivals



Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer named Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre as his shadow minister for Finance, while leadership race rivals Maxime Bernier and Erin O'Toole were named shadow ministers for Innovation and Global Affairs, respectively. Mr. Bernier had publicly campaigned for the Finance critic role earlier in the summer but said he is satisfied with his second choice.



Harvey's catastrophic downpours drench Louisiana as death toll rises



Harvey, now a tropical storm, hit Louisiana today. At least 22 people have died so far and more than 30,000 have been forced into shelters. Houston, a major North American energy hub, has been crippled and America's largest oil refinery has been shut down, driving up gasoline prices. If you're interested in learning more about how to help victims, you can do so here.



Half of Grade 6 students fail to meet Ontario math standards



Results from Ontario's Education Quality and Accountability Office showed that the province's sixth graders are failing to meet the mark when it comes to math. The study also showed that students in Grade 3 also did not meet math standards. Four years ago, 57 per cent of students met the provincial standard, which is equivalent to a B-grade.



If you'd like to see if you're smarter than a sixth grader, we've built a quiz that tests similar knowledge.



Home Capital favours Buffett's bid to increase company stake, despite ISS warning



Home Capital Group is standing behind Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bid to increase its stake in the Canadian alternative mortgage lender despite leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services advising investors to vote against the deal. The mortgage lender said its prospects have improved since Buffett, one of the world's most famous investors, announced in June that his conglomerate would support Home Capital. (for subscribers)



MARKET WATCH



Canada's main stock index closed up on Wednesday, led higher by National Bank and other financial stocks, but gains were offset by declines in material and energy stocks, which were affected by lower oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.33 per cent to 15,133.13. U.S. stocks rose after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.12 per cent to 21,892.08, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 per cent to end at 2,457.56 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.05 per cent to close at 6,368.31.



WHAT'S TRENDING



Leslie Black, who viciously beat an Indigenous homeless woman in Saskatchewan before lighting her on fire, won't be labelled a dangerous offender, according to a judge. Mr. Black pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Marlene Bird. Ms. Bird, who needed to have both legs amputated and lost much of her eyesight, worries that "he'll do that to somebody else."



TALKING POINTS



The game changer: Baylor, Briles and the culture of college sports



"Colleges, and especially college football teams, across the U.S. have had players accused, arrested and sometimes even convicted of sexual assault and domestic violence for decades, and the status quo remained. With few exceptions, dismissals were few and generally involved lower-level employees. But Baylor was a game changer." — Paula Lavigne



What Texas has in common with Toronto



"The calculation is that it's easier to swoop in with heroic promises to help rebuild after a 'natural disaster' than admit that we need to spend money now, because fully addressing the threats of extreme weather would mean dedicated investment. The price tag for upgrading Houston's failing drainage system, for example, was estimated in 2016 at a staggering $26-billion (U.S.). Compared to that, Toronto's proposed storm-water charges were ludicrously low, topping out around $500 for a 100,000-square-foot mansion, and coming alongside a 20-per-cent reduction in water fees. And still, no one on Mr. Tory's executive team stepped up to educate and convince the public. Instead they quashed discussion before full council and the public could take part, hoping that only dedicated policy-watchers might remember this lack of pro-activity the next time the floods come. It's not as dramatic as the historical refusal of Texas politicians to contain sprawl in Houston, but it's related." — Denise Balkissoon



How the federal tax-reform proposals miss their target



"The basic principles of the present-day small-business tax treatment have been the result of decades of experience, balancing and compromise. The aim has been to recognize the uncertainty and variability of small-business earnings and the considerable financial risk ordinary people take when starting, operating or expanding their businesses. These latest tax measures, with radical new approaches not just proposed but set in motion, were released in midsummer and with barely 75 days for the public to react. More time is needed – both to understand the government's objectives and to work through the potential effects of any needed changes." — Ted Mallett



LIVING BETTER



Those looking to lead a healthy lifestyle have long been told to avoid a diet high in fat. But a new study from McMaster University is looking to turn that adage on its head, saying that a high-carb diet is linked with an increased chance of dying early and that a moderate fat intake reduces that risk.



LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE



J. Campbell Clouston, the Canadian war hero that Dunkirk the film – and history – has forgotten



Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Dunkirk has made headlines this year but one person is missing from the narrative: J. Campbell Clouston, a Montrealer who played an indispensable role in the evacuation of Allied Forces from Dunkirk. Now, more than 70 years later, an announcement regarding an official recognition is expected to be made this week.



Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Kristene Quan. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.