Evening Update newsletter: Sixties Scoop survivor hopes deal halts separation from culture; Trump administration punishes Bombardier

Sixties Scoop survivor hopes deal halts separation of Indigenous children from culture

Survivors of a period in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s where Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their homes and adopted into non-Indigenous families hope an agreement with the federal government will put an end to aboriginal children being separated from their language, culture and identity. One First Nation chief, who was placed in foster care only to suffer emotional, physical and sexual abuse, says she has "great hope" now that a deal has been reached to compensate victims.

Earlier this year, Tu Thanh Ha wrote about how the survivor at the centre of the court case fought for justice and found her family again.

Trump administration punishes Bombardier with another import duty

The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an anti-dumping duty of nearly 80 per cent on Bombardier's high-tech C Series planes Friday. The penalty comes on top of a separate countervailing duty of nearly 220 per cent imposed by the department last week. The two levies combined more than triple the price of the jets shipped to the U.S. and, if finalized, could threaten thousands of jobs.

Eric Reguly argues why taxpayers are the real losers in the Bombardier-Boeing battle. These companies are too big to fail so when they succeed, shareholders cash in, despite all the help from governments and tax dollars. (For subscribers)

U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Trump to back off 'dangerous' protectionist NAFTA demands

The top business lobby group in the United States is warning that President Donald Trump's tough stand risks destroying the North American free-trade agreement and throwing hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work. They are calling on the administration to back off its "highly dangerous" protectionist demands as the U.S., Canada and Mexico head into a fourth round of talks, in Washington next week. (For subscribers)

Poverty-law lawyer Vince Calderhead's mission to change the justice system

Vince Calderhead just began a new private practice job believed to be the first of its kind in Canada. While many lawyers do pro bono work, he is working exclusively on behalf of disadvantaged and marginalized people, offering his legal services for free. In this role at Pink Larkin in Halifax, Mr. Calderhead, who has more than three decades of experience in the field, won't worry about his billable hours, but will focus on systemic test cases. Those are cases that will challenge laws, practices and policies that specifically infringe on the rights of the poor and, if changed, will benefit a widespread number of marginalized people.

Canadians see wage gains even as job growth slows

The average Canadian hourly wage rose 2.2 per cent to $26.36 from September last year. It is the first time since June, 2016, that wages have increased more than 2 per cent. For more than a year, wage growth has been tepid, even as the jobs market boomed and the unemployment rate sank. Several economists said the accelerating wage growth could strengthen the case for another interest-rate hike this year.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index ended the session down on Friday as oil prices dropped, hitting energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.3 per cent to finish at 15,728.32. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell after a negative U.S. jobs report was released and pharmacy stocks declined on fear of competition from Amazon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent to 22,773.67, the S&P 500 lost 0.11 per cent, to 2,549.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.07 per cent to end at 6,590.18.

WHAT'S TRENDING

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said in response to a reporter's question, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny." On Thursday night, he issued a nearly two-minute apology on Twitter saying he "really learned a valuable lesson." On Friday, Mr. Newton's coach said the apology was "well said and well put." Since making the comments, Mr. Newton has lost an endorsement deal with Dannon, but didn't lose deals with Gatorade, Under Armour or Beats by Dre.

TALKING POINTS

Yes, please tax my Netflix

"The tax system has fallen badly out of step with the digital economy – not just in Canada, but around the world. So much of what we consume has been digitized, transformed into services and moved to the cloud. But that doesn't make it all substantially different, or beyond the reach of taxation. Downloading songs from iTunes or purchasing vinyl at a store is still buying music. The same applies to streaming a movie or going to the theatre or using Uber rather than hailing a cab. You pay sales tax on Bell's Fibe TV, Rogers cable service or an online subscription to The Globe and Mail. So why are foreign-based services such as Netflix, Apple iTunes and Spotify getting a free pass?" – Barrie McKenna (For subscribers)

Speaking up against sexual harassment: There's real power in numbers

"I also saw the power that comes with using one's own experience to call out a toxic social and political climate, and of realizing it wasn't you, you didn't ask for it, you didn't want it. Every single one of us loses at the hands of rape culture. And it's when we push back and remind ourselves that it shouldn't be normal and that our normals are hurting us, we inch closer to balancing the power." – Anne T. Donahue

Never mind Canadian TV, let's just watch the U.S. fall apart

"It's come to the point where Kimmel is the national conscience of the United States. It's that crazy. It's why Canadian TV takes second place to what emanates daily from the United States on TV. Now more than ever." – John Doyle

LIVING BETTER

Many runners insist that running is a stress-busting, mind-calming form of meditation that keeps them sane. But, as Mackenzie Havey found while training for the Boston Marathon, running was actually making her more stressed. Ms. Havey changed her mental approach to running and, as she talks about in her new book, links physical exercise and meditation with mindful running. But can you really swap your massage cushion for a pair of running shoes without losing anything?

LONG READS FOR A LONG WEEKEND

Alice Munro Country

In 1980, a Cambodian family became the last of 60,000 Southeast Asian refugees, displaced by war and genocide, to arrive in Canada as part of the Pierre Trudeau government's two-year refugee resettlement program. The family was resettled in Goderich, a small town on Lake Huron, in a region often referred to as Alice Munro Country. Madeleine Thien, last year's Scotiabank Giller Prize winner, wrote a piece of fiction for The Globe about that family for the Canada 150 series.

From trash to table: Why 'Band-Aid' solutions aren't enough to fight food waste

An estimated $31-billion worth of food is thrown out in Canada every year. Globally, about one-third of all food produced goes to waste and it happens at every level of the food system with major environmental repercussions. Now, one Vancouver kitchen is taking a stand and starting by salvaging overripe, pale and bruised tomatoes that would otherwise end up in a landfill. But a major shift in thinking across all levels of the food system is needed to fix the problem of waste.

Editor's note: In yesterday's Evening Update newsletter, we incorrectly said the TSX closed at 15,027.16; however, Canada's main stock index ended at 15,776.30.

Evening Update will return Tuesday after the long weekend.

