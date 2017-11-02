Evening Update newsletter: Softwood lumber, B.C. ski resort, Toronto real estate

Good evening,

U.S. makes final finding on Canadian softwood imports, sets duties

The Canadian lumber industry took another hit from the United States on Thursday as the Department of Commerce levied final tariffs averaging 20.83 per cent on shipments of softwood lumber. "This decision is based on a full and unbiased review of the facts in an open and transparent process that defends American workers and businesses from unfair trade practices," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. The Canadian government and the forestry industry said the duties are unwarranted and stressed that the flow of lumber from Canada to the U.S. is beneficial to both countries. "We urge the U.S. administration to rescind these duties, which harm workers and communities in Canada. These duties are a tax on American middle-class families too, whose homes, renovations and repairs will only be more expensive," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said in a joint release.

B.C. ski resort can be built on land held sacred by Indigenous: Supreme Court

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme of Court Canada has decided that a private ski resort can be built on land held sacred by the Ktunaxa Nation of British Columbia. The justices said that the government and a developer adequately consulted with the community. Seven of nine judges say that the First Nation tried to push freedom of religion beyond its limits. The case has enormous implications for how Indigenous spiritual practices are protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Ktunaxa peoples say they have lived on the land in southeastern B.C. where the ski resort was proposed for more than 10,000 years and that the area is spiritually important as home of the Grizzly Bear Spirit.

Toronto home sales see sharp rebound after short slump

The Toronto Real Estate Board said that 7,112 homes were sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month, meaning that home sales increased by 12 per cent in October over September. Compared to October of last year, however, home sales declined by 27 per cent. The average price of a home in the GTAincreased 0.6 per cent from September, 2017, and is up 2.3 per cent from October, 2016.

Here's Rob Carrick's take on owning a home in Canada: "Home ownership has become this country's consensus measurement of financial success and a sure sign someone has reached adulthood. But rising prices are shrinking the supply of buyers. We may have to soldier on with more of our young adults renting or owning condos instead of houses."

Russian hackers targeted thousands worldwide, beyond U.S. election

It wasn't just Hillary Clinton's campaign. A cybersecurity company show that a Russian hacking group tried to break into nearly 5,000 Gmail inboxes in at least 116 countries in between March, 2015, and May, 2015. Those targeted include then U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, punk band Pussy Riot and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The revelations come the day after U.S. lawmakers released samples of Russian-bought Facebook ads. Fears of Russian meddling in the U.K have also prompted a probe of a British businessman who contributed £8-million to pro-Brexit groups during the referendum campaign.

Canada's main stock index broke a five-day winning streak on Thursday as gains in financial shares were offset by weak performances for energy and materials stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 0.09 per cent to 16,014.99. On Wall Street, the Dow climbed while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were held back by falling Facebook shares and investor caution about the U.S. tax plan unveiled by Republicans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.34 per cent to 23,515.3, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 per cent to 2,579.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.02 per cent to 6,714.94.

A hidden chamber has been discovered in Egypt's Great Pyramid, but researchers are unsure of its purpose. It's the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century.

Bill 62: English Canada needs to give hypocrisy a rest

"There is something almost touching about the sanctimonious posturing of many English Canadian politicians and journalists when they comment on Quebec's attempts at dealing with religious issues. The very unanimity of the disgust is all the more ironic when one remembers that not so long ago, in September of 2013, an Angus Reid poll revealed that 44 per cent of Albertans liked the Quebec Charter of Values, a quarter of them strongly, and so did 40 per cent of Ontarians. Or when one remembers that the founders of The Rebel Media do not happen to reside in Saguenay, or that the late Rob Ford, Canada's Trump and a self-avowed 'racist,' was not the mayor of Montreal." — Jean Leclair

The World Series was thrilling, so what if something was off with the balls?

"Whenever pitchers complain about the balls going forward, they should be pointed back to the last week or so. That. That's what people who pay to sit in the stands want to see. It's not offence for its own sake. It's unpredictability. It's the sense that a three-run lead late in a game is not safe, no matter who you have closing. Because if we move to the world pitchers seem to favour – one in which everything is minutely stage-managed and the averages tend to work in their favour – a large chunk of baseball is going to be unwatchable. What they're arguing for is more Game 7s at the cost of Game 5s." — Cathal Kelly

To lead the way on innovation, tech sector must close the gender gap

"Tech is one of the fastest-moving and fastest-growing sectors, both nationally and globally. It's the future of every business and every economy worldwide. And if Canada wants to lead the way in innovation – tomorrow and 10 years from now – we can't let a significant portion of our work force sit on the sidelines. Including women and girls is a social and economic imperative, and it's also a moral imperative. Whether we identify as male or female – or both, or neither – we should all feel welcome and free to pursue a meaningful career in a field we're passionate about." — Jodi Kovitz

E-cigarette users are more likely to smoke tobacco, a new study published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal says. "It's a strong, it's a consistent and it's a dramatic effect. The question is: Is it causal?" the study's lead author told The Globe. The connection between vaping and smoking tobacco is of key importance to public-health officials as the federal government moves toward regulating products that are often used by young people.

Ontario ruling shines spotlight on misconceptions about marital rape

"I was his possession, not a woman any more. I was this thing he had, not his partner," one person recounts. Spousal sexual assault has been illegal in Canada for 34 years, but an Ottawa judge seems to have ignored that in a recent ruling. Even as he stated that "marriage is not a shield for sexual assault," Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith acquitted a husband of raping his wife. Zosia Bielski reports on one of the least understood but most intimate forms of violation

