Evening Update newsletter: Softwood lumber, Duterte-Trudeau, Jeff Sessions

Good evening,

Canada mounts NAFTA challenge on softwood lumber duties

Canada has struck back against the United States in the softwood lumber dispute between the two countries using NAFTA's Chapter 19 appeal process. The move comes after the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed combined tariffs of 20.83 per cent on Canadian softwood in November. The U.S. accuses Canada of subsidizing its lumber and selling it below market value. Canada has won previous appeals in the softwood lumber dispute using the NAFTA dispute-resolution mechanism. The Chapter 19 provision sets up trade panels to settle disputes, and has been a sticking point in the NAFTA renegotiation as Canada supports the process and the Trump administration is keen to abolish it.

Duterte berates Trudeau on human-rights questions: 'Lay off'

While in the Philippines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pressed his Filipino counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on the human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings that have occurred in the past year. Activists had hoped that world leaders would raise the issue with Mr. Duterte, whose war on drugs campaign has resulted in the deaths of thousands of users. Here's how he responded when asked about his exchange with Mr. Trudeau: "I said I will not explain. It is a personal and official insult. I only answer to the Filipino. I will not answer to any other bullshit, especially foreigners. Lay off." Earlier today, Mr. Trudeau told reporters that "the president was receptive to my comments and it was throughout a very cordial and positive exchange."

Jeff Sessions grilled on Trump, Russia: What you missed from his big day and his weird week

The embattled U.S. Attorney-General has a lot on his plate this week: A brewing scandal about Donald Trump's son and WikiLeaks, a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation and, today, he gave testimony before a House committee. He said that he "told the truth" when he denied recalling Trump team contacts with Russian officials in earlier testimony but told the committee that he now remembers that there was correspondence between members of the Trump campaign and Russian government members. The former Alabama Senator also said he has no reason to doubt the women who accused Roy Moore, who is the Republican nominee for that state's senate seat, of sexual assault.

As ice levels recede, China eyes shipping opportunities in Canada's Northwest Passage

There are seven floating survey stations in the Canadian Arctic that are set to send data to scientists in China. Left by the Xuelong, China's only icebreaker, the stations are part of an effort to create an "inspection net" in a region that holds massive commercial potential. Traversing through the Northwest Passage as opposed to the Panama Canal amounts to around a 20 per cent savings. Critics are concerned that shipping would cause severe damage to the ecosystem's environment.

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks were weighed down by falling oil prices and mining companies took a hit from weak economic numbers from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.71 per cent to 15,913.13. On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes ended lower as General Electric shares plummeted for the second consecutive day and crude prices hit energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 per cent to end at 23,409.47, the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent to 2,578.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.29 per cent to 6,737.87.

A ship in Sydney, Australia, has been named Ferry McFerryface after 'Boaty McBoatface' was overruled by government officials. Ferry McFerryface joins the ranks of Trainy McTrainface, a Swedish express train, and Horsey McHorseface, a Sydney racehorse.

Canada's peacekeeping incoherence

"The unfortunate reality of the globalized interconnected international system is that any so-called 'peace-support' intervention now entails significant risk. The essential strategic intelligence must therefore address potential interactions and downstream effects. Our limited instruments of national power are a precious commodity – especially the lives of our country's soldiers. They must not be squandered for political purposes." – Richard Shimooka and Don Macnamara

Bill Morneau's big mistake

"To take remedial action while insisting that there was nothing to remedy, as Mr. Morneau has, resembles the conduct of corporations that pay large fines in lawsuits on the condition that they don't have to admit culpability. Mr. Morneau's biggest mistake is that he has invited Ms. Dawson to answer the question of whether he was in a conflict of interest, when he could easily have answered it himself." – Andrew Stark

What is to blame for the widening racial earnings gap?

"A strong economy needs a strong labour force with full participation of visible minorities. But this will require speedy integration of visible minority immigrants into the Canadian labour market. Without eliminating the barriers facing marginalized ethnic groups, combined with well-designed selection and settlement policies, such as stricter language screening and more accessible skills and language training, Canada will fail to capture all the potential benefits of a diverse labour market." — Parisa Mahmboubi

It's key to ensure your fitness routine is tailored to you and suits your daily habits, including your job. This means that your workout should be matched to your career. Here's personal trainer Kathleen Trotter's advice: "Train for your job as an athlete would train for an athletic event. This way, you can reduce opportunities for injury and work-related aches and pains and improve performance."

Bitcoin craze sweeps Bay Street – and looks a lot like the dot-com boom

Investors are tossing aside traditional rules of investing to chase a risky, speculative asset that many of them barely understand. If it sounds like the turn of the century dot-com boom to you, you're not alone. Bitcoin's value has been skyrocketing in recent months, prompting critics to ask why. The Globe's Alexandra Posadzki took a deep dive into the craze surrounding the cryptocurrency. (for subscribers)

Why are Canadians less happy balancing work and life in the digital age?

New findings from Statistics Canada suggests that, while Canadians feel technology has made them more connected to each other, they're less fulfilled at juggling their work and home lives. Eric Andrew-Gee digs into the numbers, which show that technology has embedded itself into every aspect of our lives.

