Evening Update newsletter: Tensions in North Korea simmer; Siemens, Alstom to merge rail units

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Military option not preferred, but would be 'devastating' for North Korea: Trump

Tensions in the Korean peninsula continue to simmer, with South Korean officials saying that North Korea had increased its defensive capabilities along its east coast. Yesterday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets threatening leaders in the rogue state amounted to a declaration of war. If you need to get caught up on the situation in North Korea we have a guide on what's happened so far and what could happen next.

Elizabeth Renzetti on the nuclear threat: "The North Korean dictator calls Donald Trump 'a deranged U.S. dotard,' and has his foreign minister warn of the 'inevitable' visit of nuclear missiles to the mainland United States. Late-night comedians have a field day with end-of-the-world jokes. 'Dotard' T-shirts appear for sale immediately. It's all hilarious. Except that it isn't, of course." (for subscribers)

Siemens, Alstom merger to put pressure on Bombardier

Two European rail companies have announced a merger, putting more pressure on Bombardier Transportation, Bombardier Inc.'s train division. Germany's Siemens AG and France's Alstom SA said Tuesday they would join their rail units, creating the world's second-largest train company after China's CRRC. The tie-up between Siemens and Alstom would significantly hamper Bombardier Transportation's business as it would be forced to contend with the Chinese rail giant as well as the new Siemens-Alstom rail company.

Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will finally allow women to drive. The ultra-conservative Islamic kingdom had been the only country in the world to bar women from driving.

Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling during anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump continued his dispute with the NFL for a fifth straight day. The protests originated last year and were started by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was bringing attention to a lack of progress in race relations in the United States and the systemic racism faced by people of colour. The movement came to a crest this past weekend when more than 130 players knelt, sat or raised fists during the anthem. Other NFL players, coaches and owners stood with linked arms in solidarity. How did it come to this point? Dig deeper into the issue with our explainer.

Tony Keller on the protests: "Of course Donald Trump provoked Sunday's NFL anthem protests. He thinks he's dug into a political gold mine, and he might not be wrong."

Mona Nemer appointed as Canada's new science adviser

The federal government has named Mona Nemer, formerly a long-time vice-president of research at the University of Ottawa, as Canada's new chief science adviser. The announcement fulfills a campaign pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and comes nearly a decade after former prime minister Stephen Harper cut the previous version of the role.

Uber says it will halt operations next month if Quebec stands by new rules

Ride-hailing giant Uber says it will stop operating in Quebec starting next month unless the province changes new rules it instituted last week. The conditions include background checks done by police and to undergo the same amount of training as taxi drivers.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index dropped Tuesday from its highest close in four months as energy and mining shares fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 0.3 per cent at 15,474.12. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed flat and the Nasdaq posted small gains as tech shares bounced back and comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen suggested a December rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05 per cent to end at 22,286.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 per cent to end at 2,496.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15 per cent to end at 6,380.16.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Twitter is doubling the character limit of its tweets to 280 characters.

TALKING POINTS

Sorry to burst your bubble, but owning a home won't fund your retirement

"Years of strong price gains in some cities have convinced some people that real estate is the best vehicle for building wealth, ahead of stocks, bonds and funds. Perhaps inevitably, there's now a view that owning a home can also pay for your retirement. Don't buy into the group-think about home ownership being the key to wealth." – Rob Carrick

Is Trump a racist, or just your basic bigot?

"It's like Donald Trump is still in the segregated pre-civil rights era, as though his mindset on race never progressed beyond the teen years. Despairingly for the United States, its President is a creature of those bigoted times." – Lawrence Martin

Injured, ill military personnel deserve an easier transition to civilian life

"Nothing should stand in the way of putting current and former members of the Forces first in the decision-making process; especially not the bureaucracy that created it. Standing up for your constituency and challenging the unfairness when appropriate is the role of an ombudsman. Whether to make those changes is the role of Parliament. The only people waiting for decisions are current and former members of the Canadian Forces." – Gary Walbourne

LIVING BETTER

The Canadian Paediatric Society is warning that children and teenagers should avoid energy and sports drinks. Instead, when they're tired and thirsty, they should be drinking water. The Society released a position statement today that reiterated that these types of drinks pose a range of health risks.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The Globe in Bangladesh: This tiny village explains the roots of the Rohingya Crisis

The Globe's Asia Bureau Chief Nathan VanderKlippe visited Myanmar's troubled border with Bangladesh, where those who have fled the wave of anti-Muslim hatred are struggling to make sense of a world turned upside-down. Through more than two dozen interviews with Rohingya, local and international researchers, human-rights activists and political leaders, The Globe and Mail has assembled a detailed picture of what has taken place in the last month, and the long history of tensions and repression that preceded it.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri.