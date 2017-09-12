Evening Update newsletter: Trudeau, May set for talks on Bombardier-Boeing dispute; Apple unveils iPhone X

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Trudeau, May set for talks on Bombardier-Boeing spat

British Prime Minister Theresa May has emerged as a new ally for aerospace giant Bombardier Inc. in its trade dispute with U.S. competitor Boeing Co. Ms. May will visit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada next week to discuss a number of issues, including Bombardier's fight with Boeing. Bombardier manufactures wings for the passenger jet series in Belfast in Northern Ireland, and employs 4,500 people there, prompting Ms. May's concern over the dispute.

Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple revealed the iPhone X on Tuesday, its latest and most expensive smartphone. The new iPhone X offers a wide range of new features, including facial recognition to unlock the phone and an edge-to-edge screen. It has also done away with the iconic home button on its latest iteration. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone X "the biggest leap forward" since the company's first version. The tech giant also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and a larger iPhone 8 Plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers. All three phones will also allow wireless charging. The iPhone X comes with a hefty price tag, though – $999 (U.S.) for the basic model. The Globe and Mail's Shane Dingman looks at what else you could buy for the same price.

As some return to Florida Keys, officials estimate one-quarter of homes destroyed by Irma

Search-and-rescue teams made their way into the Florida Keys' farthest reaches Tuesday, while crews laboured to repair the single washed-out highway connecting the islands and rush aid to victims of Hurricane Irma. Federal officials estimated one-quarter of homes in the Keys were destroyed. Residents were allowed to return to the parts of the Keys closest to Florida's mainland. The full extent of the death and destruction there was still unclear because communications and access were cut off in places.

Canadians who wanted to be lifted out of Caribbean countries torn apart by Hurricane Irma are now back in Canada, according to federal cabinet ministers who are defending the government's assistance efforts and criticism that it was slow and insufficient. We have a guide on where the storm is and where it's going as well as a guide to the expansive damage that it has left in its wake.

Ontario judge who wore Trump hat in court suspended without pay for 30 days

An Ontario judge who wore a Donald Trump campaign hat into court the morning after the U.S. election has been suspended 30 days without pay and reprimanded for a breach of judicial conduct. Ontario Court Justice Bernd Zabel, who has spent 27 years on the bench, faced the possibility of a recommendation for removal. The four members of the panel that heard complaints against the judge last month said his long record of excellent service shows that he deserves another chance – in spite of what they described as serious misconduct.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index jumped to its highest in three months on Tuesday, boosted by gains in the financial and resource sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.69 per cent at 15,143.41. U.S. stocks also rose with the S&P 500 hitting a record closing high for the second consecutive day, pushed up by financial stocks, but stunted by a drop in Apple shares after the release of the latest iPhone. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.28 per cent to end at 22,118.86, the S&P 500 gained 0.34 per cent to end at 2,496.49 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.34 per cent to end at 6,454.28.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Choosing where we live and the way that we pay for housing (renting vs. buying) is one of the most important decisions that we make in our lives. But basing your decision to purchase a home on the perception of over- or undervaluation of the real estate market, or an impending rise in interest rates, is a losing game.

TALKING POINTS

Get a grip, Democrats: Clinton's book is not your biggest problem

"The wrath Ms. Clinton's book inspired feels like an almost nostalgic aggression, a misdirected anxiety harkening to a time when Ms. Clinton could be judged as a threat and Mr. Trump dismissed as a joke." – Sarah Kendzior

Ottawa made a promise to the Métis Nation – but they shouldn't keep it

"If the government negotiates an agreement with Métis associations conferring tangible benefits upon Métis people, it will then have to confront the question of who is eligible for those benefits. There will probably have to be something like a Métis registry, similar in principle to the Indian registry, which is an endless source of litigation." – Tom Flanagan

A broken America needs more Hillary Clinton, not less

"If anyone can identify what's wrong with America's busted engine, it's the woman who's had her head under the hood for 30 years. Although, I know, boys: You don't want a girl tinkering with something that precious." – Elizabeth Renzetti

LIVING BETTER

According to new research, aerobic fitness seems to alter the interior workings of cells in ways that may substantially lower the risk of breast cancer. The study with female rats found that those that were most fit were much less likely than other animals to develop cancer after exposure to a known carcinogen, even if they did exercise. The findings, from researchers at Colorado State University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and the University of Michigan, offer new clues into the relationship between fitness, exercise and malignancies.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Letters from a Jihadi: inside the mind of a Canadian accused of joining al-Qaeda. What drove three students at the University of Manitoba to travel to Pakistan to join al-Qaeda? Newly released correspondence reveals their state of mind in their own words, including a nine-page handwritten letter home.

Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri.