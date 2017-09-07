Evening Update newsletter: Trudeau addresses small-business tax changes; Hurricane Irma turns toward Haiti

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says tax changes will not hit those making less than $150,000

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government's proposed tax changes will only impact Canadians making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, and won't make a difference for people earning less than $150,000. Mr. Trudeau put a price tag on his government's controversial plan during an interview in Kelowna, B.C., as he seeks to calm nervous small-business owners who say the proposed changes will make it harder for them to stay afloat. (For subscribers)

The Globe and Mail's Campbell Clark looks at the NDP's leadership candidates who don't want to be outflanked on the proposed small-business tax changes and who are keen on taxing the rich, disallowing deductions and plugging loopholes. (For subscribers)

Hurricane Irma ravages Caribbean islands, turns toward vulnerable Haiti

Hurricane Irma barrelled toward Haiti on Thursday after devastating a string of Caribbean islands and killing at least 10 people as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century took aim at Florida. With winds of around 290 kilometres an hour (185 miles an hour), the storm has smashed through several small islands in the northeast Caribbean in recent days, ripping down trees and flattening homes and hospitals. Irma is expected to hit Florida as a very powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday, with storm surges and flooding beginning within the next 48 hours.

For the latest developments on Hurricane Irma, follow our ongoing coverage here.

Toronto vying to become second Amazon home in North America

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon.com Inc. is looking for a second home and Mayor John Tory says he believes Toronto is a "prime candidate" for the e-commerce giant to settle. The company announced Thursday that it will spend $5-billion to build a new North American headquarters, in addition to its current hub in Seattle. "We are a bold, innovative city that has plenty of homegrown tech talent. We also continue to attract talent and companies from around the world," the mayor said in a statement. City staff have teamed up with a Toronto agency that works to lure global investment to put together an "attractive bid," Tory added.

Ontario court orders new trial for man whose murder charge was dismissed over delay

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for an Ottawa man on a charge of first-degree murder, overturning a lower-court ruling that dismissed the charge over delay. The ruling was 3-0. The case is the first of a half-dozen such dismissals of murder charges to reach a provincial appeal court, in the wake of time limits for criminal trials established by the Supreme Court last summer in a case known as R v. Jordan. While each case depends on its own circumstances, the ruling could prove influential for similar cases in Quebec and Alberta.

Trump Jr. insists there was no collusion between campaign, Russians

President Donald Trump's eldest son told a Senate judiciary committee during a closed-door interview Thursday that he was open to receiving information about Hillary Clinton's "fitness, character or qualifications" in a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year. However, Donald Trump Jr. insisted that neither he nor anyone else he knows colluded with any foreign government during the presidential campaign.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, brought down by falling energy stocks on Hurricane Irma concerns and bank stocks weighed down by the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike a day earlier. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.23 per cent to close at 15,024.53. U.S. stocks were little changed as a slump in media stocks were offset by gains in health care. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent to 21,785.81, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent to end at 2,465.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.07 per cent to end at 6,397.87.

"Generally speaking, there is no rule saying the stock market should be simpatico with the state of the economy. That is very true of Canada – more so than most markets." – Tim Shufelt (For subscribers)

WHAT'S TRENDING

The Globe's guide to TIFF 2017 movies

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off tonight. The Globe and Mail's Arts team watched and rated the films, and now you can read all about them – which films to catch later, which ones to avoid and which ones are worth standing in line for five hours to see.

TALKING POINTS

Men's tennis needs to move on from its Federer-Nadal obsession

"It's time for new heroes and new rivalries. It's time to move on from the greatest rivalry in the history in men's tennis." – Cathal Kelly

Trump's politics of wrath leaves GOP in shambles

"As former Mississippi governor Haley Barbour indelicately put it, Donald Trump was elected to give Washington 'the gigantic middle finger.' It's what the rabble, the great American unwashed, wanted – and it's what they have. The problem is that Mr. Trump has been extending the middle digit to his own party." – Lawrence Martin

What has happened to Aung San Suu Kyi?

"[Myanmar's] de facto leader, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has not exactly responded with full-throated condemnation. Instead, she has mostly shrugged as the ministries she controls disseminate anti-Rohingya propaganda and prevent travel to the conflict zone." – Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

The transition to a new life after high school and out of the family home is "one of the most exhilarating and also the most traumatic and dangerous experiences of your life. It's also the time that the onset of mental-health problems typically happens," says mental-health advocate Eric Windeler. The inevitable rite of passage in a young person's life is often fraught with stressors that both parents and their children don't identify and can lead to a wide array of mental-health issues, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and, sadly, suicide.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Listening for the universe to chime in

An audacious project called CHIME is finally ready to start sifting through space's radio noise – and attempting to measure how the cosmos has changed over billions of years.

Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.