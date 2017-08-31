Evening Update newsletter: Trump and Trudeau talk NAFTA; Harvey’s impact on Canada

Good evening,



This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Trudeau and Trump aim for NAFTA deal by end of year



In a phone call today, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump discussed hopes for a deal to be reached on the North American free-trade agreement by the end of this year. The detail was contained in a White House readout of the pair's conversation that centred around the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey. NAFTA talks resume in Mexico City tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the Trudeau Liberals have established a 10-person council that will attempt to persuade Mexico and the U.S. to include increased protections for the environment in a renegotiated NAFTA. Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell and former Quebec premier Pierre-Marc Johnson are part of the council, as is former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon. This comes as the U.S. conducts a massive rollback of environment-related regulations domestically. (for subscribers)



Harvey continues to wreak havoc on Texas



The death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 35 people. The flooding led to explosions at a chemical plant near Houston today; parts of the city have lost their water supply, forcing the evacuation of a hospital. Harvey initially hit Texas as a hurricane last week and has since forced tens of thousands from their homes.



Harvey's impact on Canada: Gas prices rising



In the short term, the forced shutdowns of petroleum infrastructure in Texas are having a major impact on gas prices in Canada. By Saturday, prices in the Toronto area will be up 22 cents compared to the first signs of Harvey's expected impact last week, according to GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague. Prices in Western Canada, meanwhile, could rise by 10 cents a litre. (for subscribers)



Canada's economy steamrolls ahead, sets stage for rate hike



Canada's economy continues to exhibit robust growth, expanding 4.5 per cent in the second quarter. Growth is being buoyed by borrowing-fuelled consumer spending as well as exports and construction but economists are warning that the gains are unsustainable. The economy's performance also sets the stage for a second straight rate hike when the Bank of Canada meets in the first week of September. (for subscribers)



Canada may have role to play in mediating North Korean tensions, experts say



As North Korea continues to raise international ire with missile launches, some are wondering whether Canada – which recently sent officials to the country to secure the release of a jailed pastor – might have a role as a mediator in future talks. "Maybe, just maybe, Canada could help out," said Marius Grinius, a former Canadian ambassador to South Korea and North Korea. But others are more skeptical. "The North Koreans need an enemy," said David Chatterson, another former ambassador to South Korea. And for the U.S., he said, the tension provides an excuse to station anti-missile technology and troops in the region.



MARKET WATCH



The TSX, Canada's main stock index, closed at a three-week high on Thursday, powered by resource and financial shares in addition to news about the economy's strong growth in the second quarter. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up .52 per cent at 15,211.87. In the U.S. , stocks ended the day higher as investors reacted to U.S. economic data and the White House's tax reform plans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended .27 per cent higher, the S&P 500 increased by .57 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite closed .95 per cent higher. Crude oil rose by nearly 3 per cent and gasoline futures increased by more than 13 per cent due to Tropical Storm Harvey's impact on Houston, a massive North American energy hub.



WHAT'S TRENDING



After an upset victory over eighth-seed Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga yesterday, 18-year-old Canadian tennis phenom Denis Shapovalov is readying for his third-round match at the U.S. Open. Tomorrow he'll face off against England's Kyle Edmund – a player he beat earlier this year.



Shapovalov's play has been spectacular, writes Cathal Kelly, and luckily for him the pressure is measured: "If this same result had come seven years ago, Canada would currently be in the midst of a full-on "OUR TIME IS NOW!" tennis meltdown. Instead, it's more of a happy fist pump (not above the shoulder) and a give-us-a-call-when-things-get-serious wave. That's to Shapovalov's enormous advantage, and he has two people to thank for it: Milos Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard."



TALKING POINTS



With North Korea, talking is the only sane answer



"North Korea does not appear to be much interested in talk; it wants the world to know, sanctions be damned, that it is getting close to being able to fire nukes across the Pacific. But talk is going to have to be part of any solution. Either the U.S. continues trying diplomacy, bolstered by showy military exercises, in an effort to contain Kim Jong-un's ambitions, or it launches a risky preemptive strike that would lead to all-out war and likely kill millions of people on the Korean Peninsula. Between these two options, the first one is obviously preferable. The latter verges on the unimaginable." — Globe editorial



Is pumping $4-billion (or much more) of taxpayer money into Via Rail a good idea?



"It's now or never for Via. Either this federal government steps up to maintain a viable (albeit subsidized) passenger rail service in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor, or it will condemn Via to the junk yard. And make no mistake, that's precisely where its competitors would like to see it end up." — Konrad Yakabuski



My son's death offers lessons for ending the overdose epidemic



"We must empower families by increasing the inclusion of, and support for family caregivers of drug-dependent loved ones. We must increase capacity for rapid access to treatment in the province. Individuals who seek treatment need immediate attention. We must greatly increase capacity to train all health-care professionals in treating substance-use disorder and concurrent mental-health disorders, with evidence-based pathways. We must make every effort to eliminate the stigma associated with substance use. Lastly, we must work to decriminalize the possession and use of illicit drugs." — Leslie McBain



LIVING BETTER



Stress at work can often lead to overeating. If that happens to you, here are a few possible solutions: First, create a daily food plan. Preparing meals in advance at home can help you stay on the healthy track. Second, don't put pressure on yourself to cut out certain foods entirely. In other words, cake at your grandfather's birthday is fine, but don't make it a daily habit.



LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE



Labour laggard: Why New Brunswick is losing jobs and workers



New Brunswick's unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent looks great on the surface. But that number masks an important detail: It's the only province where fewer people are working today than a decade ago. One reason is many people head over to Alberta, where average weekly earnings last year were 28 per cent more than in New Brunswick. The province also has an aging population: The median age is 45, more than four years older than the national median. So what's the solution? Nurturing a startup culture, pouring resources into education and highlighting the province's quality of life are all top priorities. (for subscribers)



Evening Update is written by Arik Ligeti and Mayaz Alam. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.