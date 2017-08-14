Evening Update newsletter: Trump calls KKK, neo-Nazis ‘criminals’; Liberals lay out NAFTA objectives

Good evening,











This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months, we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think

.









WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Story continues below advertisement

Trump condemns hate groups after Charlottesville remarks criticized



"Racism is evil," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday in a more forceful statement on the race-charged violence in Charlottesville, Va. Trump also condemned hate groups as "repugnant" and said members of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists are "criminals and thugs." Trump had been under pressure to specifically denounce white-supremacist groups after his previous remarks blamed the violence "on many sides."





Earlier on Monday, U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said the incident in which a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing one person, "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute."





Trump's initial response in condemning the violence prompted criticism in both political and business circles. Merck & Co. Inc. CEO Kenneth Frazier announced his resignation from Trump's American Manufacturing Council on Monday morning.











Liberals seek environmental protections in NAFTA talks



As NAFTA renegotiations loom, the Trudeau government said it is looking to prevent any member country from weakening environmental protections to lure investments. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland laid out Canada's negotiating objectives Monday, just days before free-trade talks are set to begin. U.S. President Donald Trump has called climate change a "very, very expensive form of tax," and his administration is curtailing policies to protect the environment. Freeland said Canada will be ready to walk away from the table if negotiations hit a standstill.











Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Two Canadians were among 18 people killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said. The attack happened late Sunday when suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a popular Turkish restaurant in the country's capital, Ouagadougou. "The heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack," Freeland said.











Deadpool 2 stunt driver dies during filming



A stunt driver has died during filming of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver. Witnesses said it looked like the driver lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through a glass window at the Shaw Tower, Vancouver radio station CKNW reported. Deadpool 2, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, has been in production at various locations across Vancouver.











MARKET WATCH



World stocks rose Monday as investor fears faded after the U.S. softened its tone on North Korea. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index mirrored global markets, advancing 0.58 per cent to 15,119.91. Oil prices dropped more than 2.5 per cent as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Chinese demand weakened.











WHAT'S TRENDING



Story continues below advertisement

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, has signed a multiyear deal to create new shows for Netflix. Rhimes's Shondaland production company is moving to the streaming service, but her shows Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder will continue to air on ABC. Rhimes wrote in a statement that she was grateful to ABC for giving her career a start, but she was looking forward to expanding her audience and "creative identity" with Netflix.











WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT



Charlottesville reality check: White people are not the victims in America

"The reality is that in the United States, there are certainly white people who suffer for a broad variety of reasons. But the United States is not a country built somehow on antipathy against whites. It is preposterous to even have to write that sentence – but with such revisionist history being promoted, so as to allow for this strange universe where people have to demand that whites won't be denied their rights and futures, it seems necessary to be utterly clear." – H.A. Hellyer











A lower alcohol limit for drivers is a smart move



"All in all, it's hard to imagine how a lower limit could be anything but positive overall. Its effectiveness is supported by the data and by the experiences of other countries. And, thanks to the provinces that have begun enforcing the .05 limit as a non-criminal offence, it's largely already here. Ottawa is on the right road with this, and should see it through." – Globe Editorial











The fascists are mobilizing in Donald Trump's name



"The fascists are mobilizing in Donald Trump's name. They may be few in number, but a larger, still-silent minority may come to approve their message, if not their methods or regalia. Unless this President's malignant poisoning of the body politic is contained, there will be more riots, more confrontations, more deaths. Unless he is contained, future historians may see Charlottesville as an overture to something even uglier and deeper and more dangerous." – John Ibbitson











LIVING BETTER

Travelling abroad is an opportunity to soak in another country's culture and customs, particularly when it comes to food. Gert Kopera, executive vice-president of global restaurants for Hakkasan Group, has eaten thousands of meals in more than 70 countries. He shares his advice on how to dine out, and not feel like a fish out of water, anywhere in the world.









LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE



Meet Chrystia Freeland, the woman defining Canada's foreign role



Before politics, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was a globetrotting journalist, editor and author known for her charm. As NAFTA talks get under way, she is tasked with saving Canada's most important economic relationship. The Globe's Adam Radwanski spent time with Freeland and learned more about the woman with big ambitions for the job.











Evening Update is written by Omair Quadri, Kiran Rana and Kristene Quan. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.