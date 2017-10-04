Evening Update newsletter: Trump thanks first responders in Las Vegas; Alberta unveils plan for legalized marijuana

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Story continues below advertisement

Trump visits Las Vegas to grieve with city traumatized after mass shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump was in Nevada today to assess the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the first time in his presidency that he's had to deal with the impacts of gun violence. Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and have begun questioning the gunman's girlfriend. In the days before the deadly attack Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines, where his girlfriend had been travelling.

Alberta unveils plan for legalized marijuana, sets legal age at 18

Alberta became the third province, after Ontario and New Brunswick, to release its plan for recreational marijuana use. The age limit is the same as the province's current legal drinking age but the province still hasn't decided whether it will be a public or private sales system. The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will be responsible for oversight and distribution. The announcement came the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caught premiers off guard with a plan to tax recreational marijuana and split the revenue with the provinces.

Toronto home prices rebound sharply after short slump, sales drop

Average home prices in the Greater Toronto Area were back up in September, ending a steep decline that began in May. Prices climbed almost 6 per cent last month from August as the average home in the Toronto region sold for $775, 546, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board. The recovery in the city's housing market was led by strong sales of detached homes. "As we move through the fourth quarter we could see some buyers moving off the sidelines, taking advantage of a better-supplied marketplace," TREB president Tim Syrianos said.

Exit-visa issue prevents Canada from resettling Rohingya refugees: Hussen

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh as they face violence and persecution. Canada can't resettle any of the refugees because Bangladesh won't issue exit-visa permits, according to Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen. Although Canada became the first country to resettle members of the minority group in 2006, the issue is one that has plagued the resettlement process previously. If you want to get caught up on the situation on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, our Asia Bureau Chief Nathan VanderKlippe travelled there recently to understand the roots of the crisis.

Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock on the Rohingya: "It did not have to be this way. When Myanmar began systematically targeting a segment of its own population, an early response from the Security Council could have changed the outcome."

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index dropped slightly on Wednesday as shares of Shopify plunged after questions were raised about the company's business model. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.05 per cent to 15,721. U.S. stocks, on the other hand, moved up slightly as signs pointed to strength in the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09 per cent to 22,661.57, the S&P 500 gained 0.12 per cent to 2,537.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.04 per cent to 6,534.63.

Why pot stocks are rising on the federal plan for marijuana tax

"While a lower tax is beneficial for licensed Canadian producers, because it's competitive with the black market Ottawa is trying to stamp out, analysts say it's the certainty the tax proposal suggests that has investors snapping up more shares of pot companies." – Brenda Bouw

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT'S TRENDING

Yahoo has three billion accounts. All of them were hacked in 2013 as part of a data breach. Last year it estimated more than a billion accounts had data compromised, which would have been the largest data hack in history.

TALKING POINTS

After Las Vegas: More fear, more loathing

"As in the aftermath of Sandy Hook or Orlando, you might hope that this latest horror would slap some sense into the stubborn and the obtuse. The gun lobby's arguments are emptier than ever. No good guy with a concealed handgun could hope to take out a shooter firing from behind cover at 365 metres. Neither does Las Vegas prove the futility of gun control. Twelve of the guns found in the shooter's suite were fitted with bump-fire stocks, which allow a semi-automatic rifle to achieve a machine gun's rate of fire. A bump-fire stock is perfectly legal. It costs less than $100." — A.J. Somerset

We're facing an anxiety epidemic. If we don't make big changes, it will get worse

"Anxiety is the most common mental-health diagnosis among students today. Dubbed 'the most anxious generation,' they'll be entering the work force when pressures are higher than ever before. Without appropriate support, I fear an impending powder keg. We need to fundamentally rethink our approach." — Stephen Liptrap

B.C.'s carbon tax: Revenue neutrality couldn't survive exposure to politics

"The dream of a revenue-neutral carbon tax is over. The notion of carbon tax perfection has always centred on revenue neutrality − whatever governments reaped by taxing carbon dioxide emissions would be returned to taxpayers via tax cuts in other areas. In this way the overall cost of climate change policy would be nil. Taxpayers would be kept whole. Unfortunately, the recent provincial budget in British Columbia proves such a textbook idyll can not survive exposure to the political realm." — Peter Shawn Taylor

LIVING BETTER

What can meditation do for you? It depends on everything from the class, teacher or personal practice that works best for you. Kathleen Trotter, a personal trainer, went to a meditation class recently and describes her experience. Her advice: "Don't become snared in a quest for perfection. Start and tweak as needed. If you never start, you never have anything to tweak."

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Liberal deal lets Netflix play by own rules in Canadian broadcasting

The streaming giant has committed to spend at least $500-million on home-grown programming touted as first-of-its-kind deal. The deal declares, at least for now, that Internet broadcasters play by a different set of rules. The Globe dug into how the deal came to be and the questions it raises as Canada moves into a new age of cultural policy. (for subscribers)

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.