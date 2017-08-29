Evening Update newsletter: Trump visits Texas to assess impact of Harvey, Air Canada Centre to be renamed Scotiabank Arena

Good evening,



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



With a missile over Japan, North Korea dares Trump to respond



Early Tuesday morning, North Korea plunged East Asia further into the tense situation it has been in since the rogue state intensified its nuclear missile tests. The latest missile, which flew over Japan, was unannounced and came as the U.S. and South Korea conducted joint military exercises. Residents in Japan were terrified after the government urged residents to seek refuge following the launch. The White House responded by saying that "all options are on the table."



You can read our explainer to get caught up on the situation in the Korean Peninsula and what South Korea and its allies have been doing to contain North Korea.



Trump visits Texas to survey flood damage from 'epic' storm



As record-setting rain fell on Houston, U.S. President Donald Trump visited Texas to survey the damage that Tropical Storm Harvey has brought. At least 11 people have died as Houston and its suburbs remain under water. Officials expect the rain to continue until at least Thursday. The storm has moved beyond the Houston area and is hitting parts of Louisiana and Texas.



Tiger-Cats owner admits team made 'major' mistake with Briles hire



Bob Young, owner of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, apologized to fans in a statement on Tuesday morning for hiring former Baylor University head coach Art Briles. The team hired Mr. Briles on Monday but reversed course later that evening, with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie playing a key role in the decision. Mr. Briles's tenure at Baylor was marred by a sexual-assault scandal – one lawsuit alleges that 31 players were involved in 52 sexual assaults and five gang rapes from 2011 to 2014.



Bombardier employee pleads innocent in bribery allegations



Evgeny Pavlov faces charges of "aggravated bribery" in a Swedish court case alleging that the Canadian transportation company paid bribes to officials in Azerbaijan to secure a rail contract.



The news in Europe comes as Bombardier's efforts to supply New York City with new subway cars is no longer being considered by the Metropolitan Transit Authority.



MARKET WATCH



Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, clawing back earlier losses after North Korea had fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan, as energy and gold mining shares gained ground. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.2 per cent at 15,082.7. U.S. stocks ended higher after recovering from steep early losses brought on by fears of escalation of hostilities in the Korean Peninsula. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26 per cent to 21,865.37, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent to close at 2,446.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 per cent to end at 6,301.89.



More bearish signposts are emerging



"One thing is for sure: Market sentiment has turned less upbeat. This is underscored by the sector performance we have seen over the past month." — David Rosenberg



WHAT'S TRENDING



The Air Canada Centre is coming to an end. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors, has agreed on a 20-year, $800-million deal with the Bank of Nova Scotia to rename the downtown sports and entertainment venue. The new name? The Scotiabank Arena.



TALKING POINTS



About Art Briles: Money, not morals, is what matters in professional sports



"There is no public morality in professional sports. And bringing private concerns into sports is usually a waste of time, especially in this era that celebrates ignorance and demagoguery. Sports has always celebrated ignorance and demagoguery. Winning matters. Money matters – and the money comes mainly from TV – and you have to guess that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization was persuaded that hiring this Briles guy would mean less money for the CFL. And it took all day. That's why it's only mildly astonishing." — John Doyle



Canada needs a wait-and-see approach on Afghanistan



"Canada's reaction should be patient and measured, but open. With Defence Secretary James Mattis at the helm, the United States may surprise many and come up with a coherent and supportable strategy for Afghanistan that has a well-articulated, ambitious, but achievable end state. If some of the potential minefields introduced by Mr. Trump, such as his approach to economic development, and the balance of U.S. partnership with India and Pakistan, are sufficiently handled, Canada could consider supporting this effort." — Lindsay Rodman



Kudos to Quebec for vowing action on wait times



"Last year, [Quebec's Health Minister] resorted to the tried-and-true method, pumping $100-million into Quebec's emergency departments. Nothing really changed. So now, he's telling those responsible that their jobs are on the line. Good on him. The performance of our health system is middling at best. After decades of ladling out carrots, it's about time someone wielded a stick." — André Picard



LIVING BETTER



Exercising and learning a new language may seem like two distinct tasks. But new research indicates that for adults, it may be easier to do the latter while incorporating the former into a daily routine.



LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE



India's dam construction in Kashmir has heightened tensions with Pakistan – and its own citizens



On the border of India and Pakistan, a war over water is being waged. India is constructing dams in order to generate energy and Pakistan has become worried that its neighbour may soon turn off the taps and crater the country's agricultural industry, which makes up a quarter of Pakistan's GDP and more than half of the labour force. Caught up in the middle are residents in Kashmir, who are being forced to tear down their homes. (for subscribers)



