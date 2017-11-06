Evening Update: Paradise Papers, latest on Texas church shooting and Saudi anti-corruption probe widens

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Opposition accuses Liberals of protecting friends, other 'big fish' named in Paradise Papers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the CRA will delve into all Canadian cases raised in the latest leak of offshore financial records, while refusing to comment on the specific allegations touching his party's top fundraiser, Stephen Bronfman. During Question Period, the Conservative Party and the NDP accused the government of protecting friends of the Liberal Party and other wealthy Canadians with offshore accounts in countries like the Cayman Islands.

The "Paradise Papers" refer to about 13.4 million leaked records from a Bermudan law firm, revealing how the world's wealthy people stash their money in offshore accounts and avoid paying taxes. For more on who's named in the Paradise Papers and why it matters, read our handy explainer.

Texas gunman sent threatening texts to mother-in-law before attack: official

Suspected gunman Devin Patrick Kelley had sent threatening messages to his mother-in-law, who sometimes attended the rural Texas church where he fatally shot 26 people, officials said on Monday. He had also been court-martialed by the U.S. Air Force on charges of assaulting his then-wife and child. Officials are still trying to piece together more details in an attack that now ranks among the five deadliest mass shootings carried out by a single gunman in U.S. history.

As The Globe's U.S. correspondent Joanna Slater reports , the chances for change when it comes to gun control are slim in the wake of the latest U.S. mass shooting.

Saudi anti-corruption purge widens as top entrepreneur held

A campaign of mass arrests of Saudi Arabian royals, ministers and businessmen expanded on Monday after a top entrepreneur was reportedly detained in what is being described as an attempt by the heir to the Saudi throne to consolidate power and crack down on corruption.

The reported arrest of Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar follows that of numerous others this weekend, including the Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The Prince's arrest leaves the future of his global investments up in the air, including the Toronto-based Four Seasons luxury hotel chain.

Colleges to make offer directly to striking instructors after talks with union break down

Talks between the union representing striking faculty at Ontario's 24 colleges and the schools have broken down four days after restarting, and the colleges now say they will be putting their final offer to a direct vote by instructors. Today marks the beginning of the fourth week of the college strike, which has seen approximately 500,000 full- and part-time students shut out of classes. Many colleges have already announced that courses will be extended into the winter term. Although none of the past three college strikes in Ontario has led to students losing their semester, students have grown increasingly anxious in this round, organizing rallies at Queen's Park and online petitions demanding their money back.

NextBlock scraps plans to go public in wake of controversy

Alex Tapscott's blockchain fund has aborted plans to go public, days after falsehoods were uncovered pertaining to marketing materials sent to potential investors. In a release on Sunday evening, NextBlock Global announced it is "no longer doing a go-public transaction," and said it was in the process of returning funds to investors who already invested in the cryptocurrency vehicle. Last week, Forbes revealed that four people who had been named in marketing materials as advisers to the fund had not, in fact, agreed to do so. (Globe subscribers)

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index rose to within points of a record on Monday as a 3-per-cent gain in oil prices sent energy companies rallying. The S&P/TSX composite index rose 72.04 points to 16,092.20. U.S. stocks climbed to record highs amid optimism about merger activity and as investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings.

NEW: We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. Sign up for it and more than a dozen other Globe newsletters here.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Lawyers representing an Ontario actress suing Harvey Weinstein say they can't find him. Despite this, the lawsuit alleging that the Hollywood mogul sexually assaulted an Ontario actress nearly two decades ago is being allowed to proceed. The actress, who cannot be named as she is seeking a publication ban on her identity, is seeking millions of dollars in damages, claiming she has suffered mental distress, extreme social anxiety and depression, as well as social isolation and feelings of guilt, worthlessness and shame as a result of what happened.

Federal politicians and past prime ministers of all partisan stripes gathered today in the House of Commons to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada's first Parliament. Former prime ministers John Turner, Joe Clark, Brian Mulroney and Paul Martin were among those who watched and listened from the Commons visitor's gallery.

TALKING POINTS

The Liberals' ethics calculus just doesn't add up

"That goofy mumbo-jumbo is a sign of how Justin Trudeau's Liberals have tied themselves up in knots over Mr. Morneau's shares in the company he once ran. Like a bad escape artist, they wriggle around in the straitjacket somehow making it tighter. Again and again, the Liberals keep screwing up on relatively simple matters of ethics and ethics rules." – Campbell Clark

Governor-General Payette jeopardized her neutrality with secular spiel to scientists

"In presenting herself as an enlightened governor-general, did Ms. Payette inadvertently cast herself as a Liberal governor-general? If the next election produces an unstable House, can we count on her to rule impartially on who should be asked to form a government, or whether and when to accept a recommendation to prorogue or dissolve Parliament? The governor-general exists to resolve such impasses. With her remarks on science and superstition, Ms. Payette has made it harder to credibly fill that role." – John Ibbitson

The internet (and Jesus) won it for Trump

To get it right last November, all you really needed to know was that Mr. Trump dominated Ms. Clinton on both Facebook and Twitter. The fact she outspent him, over all, by about two to one was irrelevant. The Clinton campaign wasted millions of dollars on the old public sphere, and wholly failed to grasp what the populist right was doing in the new one. – Niall Ferguson (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

A regular intake of fish has been linked to a lower risk of a wide range of conditions, including high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, macular degeneration, rheumatoid arthritis, colorectal cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

Eating fish during pregnancy is also thought to help promote the development of a baby's brain and eyes.

The key, though, is choosing the right fish to eat – fish that's packed with nutritional benefits and low in potentially harmful chemicals, and fish that are also farmed or fished in ways that don't take a toll on the environment. That's a lot to consider at the grocery store or restaurant.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

How severe will this flu season be?

It's that time of year again when clinics and pharmacies offer flu shots, hospitals get ready for a surge of sick patients, and caregivers of young children and the elderly brace themselves for a winter of coughs, fevers and sniffles. From which flu strain will be dominant to how effective this year's vaccine will be, take a deeper look at the key factors experts are monitoring.

Black on Bay Street: Hadiya Roderique had it all. But still could not fit in

On her way to becoming a lawyer, Hadiya Roderique learned that success isn't necessarily about merit. It's also about fitting in. In her essay, she explains how as a person of colour, that's a roadblock that comes up again and again​.

Evening Update is written by Kiran Rana.