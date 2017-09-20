Evening Update: Rescuers in Mexico City search for quake survivors; Ontario to introduce $50,000 fines for careless drivers causing death

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Girl found alive in Mexico City rubble amid frantic dig for quake survivors

Rescuers found a surviving child on Wednesday in the ruins of a school that collapsed in Mexico's magnitude 7.1 earthquake, one of many efforts across the city to try to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses toppled by the quake that killed at least 225 people. Tuesday's quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands.

Ontario introducing $50,000 fines for careless drivers causing death

Ontario is ready to impose $50,000 fines on drivers who kill through carelessness, in some of the toughest legislation in the country aimed at protecting pedestrians and cyclists. The provincial government unveiled a suite of new safety measures on Wednesday, as it seeks to address complaints by activists that deadly drivers are insufficiently punished.

Heavy flooding, widespread damage as Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico

The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and triggered heavy flooding Wednesday in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. Hurricane Maria blew ashore in the morning in the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa as a Category 4 storm leaving at least nine people dead in its wake across the Caribbean.

Fed keeps rates steady, to begin unwinding quantitative easing in October

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, but suggested that there will be one more rate increase by the end of the year. The Fed's outlook for 2018 was largely unchanged with three rate hikes expected, but forecast only two increases in 2019 and one in 2020. The central bank also said it will begin unwinding next month the quantitative easing that it enacted as a response to the financial crisis in 2008.

Trudeau dodges questions about taxes on his family wealth

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose family used an estate trust to save taxes on its fortune, wouldn't say on Tuesday whether he believes he's paying his fair share of taxes even as he pushes ahead with plans to end some tax breaks for small businesses. Mr. Trudeau appeared to be caught off guard during a news conference in Ottawa where reporters pressed him on why he was prepared to ban certain tax-avoidance measures that benefit small business when his own family has used other legal structures to also lower total taxes paid on the wealth left by his late father, Pierre Trudeau. (for subscribers)

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index hit a 14-week high on Wednesday boosted by a surge in Air Canada and Blackberry shares as well as gains in energy and financial stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.63 per cent to 15,389.60. U.S. stocks closed higher on news that the Federal Reserve suggested another rate hike was to come before the end of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19 per cent to end at 22,412.59, the S&P 500 gained 0.06 per cent to end at 2,508.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.08 per cent to end at 6,456.04. The Canadian dollar slid below 81 cents (U.S.) after the Fed announcement. The Globe and Mail's David Berman takes a look at why the loonie's recent rise has been tempered.

WHAT'S TRENDING

College and university graduates will be able to earn a certificate in cannabis production starting next fall, when Niagara College will launch Canada's first accredited program in the field. The program will begin months after the deadline imposed by the federal government for legalizing production, distribution and sale of the weed that is eventually expected to generate $8-billion in annual sales. Some of the courses offered will include cannabis production, plant science, laws and regulations, and postharvest treatment. (for subscribers)

TALKING POINTS

Beating up on Boeing is bad for Canada

"By conflating a military procurement with a commercial trade dispute, Mr. Trudeau is damaging Canada's reputation as a reliable procurement partner. This will complicate and further delay procurements that are necessary for the protection of Canadians at home as well as the ability of our soldiers, sailors and pilots to contribute to missions abroad." – Michael Byers

Equifax hack reveals the need for tougher regulations

"Considering the seriousness of this breach, it is time for Ottawa and provincial governments to consider treating Equifax and other credit bureaus as quasi-governmental or highly regulated institutions." – Daniel Tsai

Here's what you need to know after the Equifax security breach and what Canadian consumers can do next to protect themselves.

Canadian schools must put more emphasis on physical education and get kids moving

"The constraints to physical education – time, space and budget – may be real, but the biggest obstacle is in fact attitudinal. Schools need to stop considering physical activity a fun distraction from the serious business of academic work and recognize that it is essential to learning." – Naomi Buck

LIVING BETTER

The official start of autumn is Sept. 22, and as the chilly weather and longer nights begin, your wine palate may be craving specific grapes or flavours. The Globe's wine and spirits columnist Beppi Crosariol suggests trying cabernet franc, "a grape too frequently overshadowed by its more lavishly flavoured genetic offspring, cabernet sauvignon, with which it is usually combined, along with merlot, in red Bordeaux and countless New World blends that ape that French model."

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Dwayne Johnson's time as a Stampeder set on him a path to become The Rock

Before Dwayne Johnson became one of today's highest-paid celebrities, he was an aspiring football player on a CFL practice roster earning $300 a week. He wasn't a Calgary Stampeder for long, but his experience in Alberta is a key part of Mr. Johnson's rags-to-riches story.

