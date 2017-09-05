Evening Update newsletter: Trump rescinding DACA program; Greater Vancouver housing market roars ahead

Good evening,

Trump rescinding DACA program, setting off immigration battle



In a highly controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump is eliminating protections for 800,000 unauthorized immigrants brought to the country as children. The Trump administration announced it is rescinding an Obama-era policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented young people to receive renewable work permits and avoid deportation. The announcement was the most dramatic move so far in Mr. Trump's fight against illegal immigration, leaving many with an uncertain future.



Defence in bribery trial points to higher-ups at Bombardier



Lawyers for a Bombardier employee charged with bribery in Sweden say their client was not the decision-maker behind the structure of a controversial contract in Azerbaijan, pointing the finger of responsibility at more senior staff in the railway unit of the Montreal-based transportation giant. Evgeny Pavlov, 37, faces up to six years in prison if he is convicted of the aggravated bribery charges brought against him by Sweden's National Anti-Corruption Bureau.



Greater Vancouver housing market roars ahead as condos, townhouses gain



Condominium and townhouse prices in Greater Vancouver are surging ahead, led by a demand from first-time home buyers. The average price of condos sold in August jumped 24.7 per cent from the previous year to $659,375. The townhouse segment saw a 21-per-cent increase to $883,428. Vancouver's housing market is experiencing rising prices despite the provincial government's 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers and rising mortgage rates. (For subscribers)



Canadian universities hold steady in global rankings



Canadian universities maintained their global rankings in this year's Times Higher Education World University Rankings, with the University of Toronto taking the top spot in Canada at No. 22. The University of British Columbia moved up two spots to retake its 2015 position at No. 34, McGill University remained at No. 42, McMaster University surged to No. 78, and the University of Montreal and the University of Alberta also made appearances in the Top 200. However, Canadian institutions will need to bolster their investment in research if they want to keep up with other countries who are investing heavily in postsecondary education.



Michelle Stack on the rankings: "We need public conversations about how to sustain a healthy public postsecondary education system that helps individuals reach their potential. Rankings are seductive but it's time to focus on education."



Mind the gender gap: Transit agencies hiring more women, but front lines lag



Throwing off the heavy hand of history has been a slow process for the industry, but the biggest transit agencies in the country have made major strides in recent years bringing on female staff. From a rarity to a substantial presence, women are now more common on the front lines and especially in executive boardrooms. But while women hold senior leadership positions today, many still face barriers to taking on front-line roles.



Canada's main stock index fell Tuesday, pushed down by a selloff in bank and insurance stocks, investor worries about North Korea and Hurricane Irma headed toward Florida. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 0.67 per cent to 15,090.15. U.S. stocks also dropped, with the S&P 500 falling to its biggest single-day loss in about three weeks. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.07 per cent to 21,753.11, the S&P 500 lost 0.75 per cent to end at 2,457.93 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.93 per cent to end at 6,375.57. Oil prices jumped as refineries hit by Harvey began to restart, fuelling a demand for crude.



"It was insane. It lit up the neighbourhood ... and then it just disappeared," one person said of what appeared to be a meteorite that landed in B.C. Police were flooded with calls after seeing a fireball and hearing a sonic boom. Interested in what it looked like? This is what one person's security camera caught.



Why policing kids' lunchboxes isn't nutty



"School should be a safe place: Secure, inclusive and barrier-free, whether a child has a developmental disability, a physical disability or health condition such as asthma or allergies." – André Picard



Tax changes are about levelling the playing field



"While we know most businesses are investing and creating jobs, we also know that corporate structures are being used to reduce personal taxes. That leaves us with a challenge that is unsustainable. As more and more people set up corporations, there is a growing number of individuals who have access to tax advantages not available to other hard-working Canadians." – Bill Morneau



Constantly upstaged by her younger sister, Venus Williams' time to shine is now



"Venus Williams had two years – 2000 and 01 – to operate in her own space and dominate. Then Serena took over. For a long while now, the younger Williams sister has been acknowledged as the greatest of all time. Where would Venus rank in that calculation? Top 10, certainly. If her name were Smith, she'd be as feted as Steffi Graf or Billie Jean King." – Cathal Kelly



Is coffee bad for your bones? In some observational studies, drinking a lot of coffee has been linked to an increased risk of fractures. But some researchers say you shouldn't worry about it.



Hell and high water: Floods are getting worse, failure to plan ahead is not an option



​In an era of climate change, floods like the one in Houston are the rule, not the exception, writes Globe and Mail feature writer Ian Brown. But as the tragedies mount, why do we do so little to prepare for the rising water? (For subscribers)



Hole in middle of Canada's labour market is leaving some workers behind

The economy may be booming, but many middle-class Canadians in their prime working years are facing a future without permanent work. For a large cohort of so-called "mid-skilled workers," the unsettling new reality is a series of lower-paying, temporary gigs that bring little financial security. (For subscribers)



