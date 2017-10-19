Ex-Just For Laughs head Gilbert Rozon faces sexual assault, harassment allegations

The former head of the Just For Laughs comedy festival is facing allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault from nine women.

Le Devoir and radio station 98.5 FM published allegations today from the women, who include some well-known Quebec entertainment personalities.

The alleged incidents occurred over three decades with the most recent coming in 2016.

Some of the women claimed they were teenagers at the time of the alleged events.

Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, did not elaborate on the allegations against him in a Facebook post Wednesday in which he announced his departure from all his professional posts.

Montreal police would not confirm various reports that one woman had filed a sexual assault complaint against the Just For Laughs founder on Monday afternoon dating back to 1994 in Paris.

But in the wake of allegations, Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said on Twitter the force was "very sensitive" to the current situation and that all complaints would be handled with the utmost professionalism by the force's sex-assault unit.

He added the tag #moiaussi – the French hashtag equivalent to the #metoo movement on social media that arose in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.