Foreign buyers retreat from Ontario market in wake of new tax

Purchases of Toronto homes by foreign buyers dropped over the summer after a new tax in Ontario began targeting foreign property investment, falling from 7.2 per cent of sales in the spring to 5.6 per cent of homes sold over the three months ending in August.

Data released by the provincial government on Thursday morning shows foreign investment began to fall in a large area around Greater Toronto known as the Greater Golden Horseshoe after a 15-per-cent foreign-buyers tax was introduced in April. The tax was part of a number of new rules designed to cool the region's housing market. Sales to foreign buyers in the wider region dropped from 4.7 per cent of homes in the month before May 26 to 3.2 per cent of sales between May 27 and Aug. 18.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals are celebrating the falling foreign sales, which have been accompanied by a slide in home prices, as a victory for the government's plan.

Story continues below advertisement

For subscribers: Foreign buyers bought 9.1 per cent of homes in suburbs north of Toronto

"The measures that we introduced as a part of the Fair Housing Plan are working. We are seeing increased housing supply and evidence that more people are finding affordable homes," Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a statement.

The largest amount of purchases by foreign buyers were recorded in Toronto at 857 properties. York Region, which includes the hot-spot communities of Markham and Richmond Hill, was the area with the highest percentage of sales to foreign buyers at 6.9 per cent of homes – down from 9.1 per cent between April and May.

Foreign buyers in the two areas had divergent tastes in properties according to the new data, with nearly 70 per cent of purchases in Toronto recorded as condominiums. However, most foreign buyers in Ontario had their eyes on detached homes, with more than half of sales recorded in that category. In York Region, nearly 70 per cent of properties purchased by foreign buyers were detached homes.

In Toronto, 79 per cent of foreign transactions went to buyers who intended to occupy the homes as their principal residence. In York Region, the figure increased to 83.5 per cent.

The government also released data from outside the Greater Golden Horseshoe for the first time, recording that 2.6 per cent of all transactions across Ontario were made by foreign buyers. One hot-spot was Ottawa, where 2.1 per cent of homes were purchased by foreign buyers in the spring.

Ontario's tax applies to people who aren't citizens or permanent residents of Canada. The tax was introduced nearly a year after British Columbia implemented a 15-per-cent levy in the Vancouver region.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics collected by the B.C. government showed foreign buyers accounted for 13 per cent of purchases in Metro Vancouver before the tax took effect on Aug. 2, 2016. That has fallen to between 3 per cent and 4 per cent in the year since.