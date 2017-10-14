Full statement issued by former hostage Joshua Boyle upon his return to Canada

Below is a transcript of the full statement Joshua Boyle delivered to media upon his arrival at Pearson Airport in Toronto Friday.

I apologize for the lateness of this opportunity. We were delayed by a medical emergency surrounding one of our children in the aftermath of ... Pakistan.

In the last three days, I've actually only seen one U.S. soldier and we had to speak very briefly and very cordially about medical attention that the Pakistani medical team was providing to the injured child.

And often we had multiple vehicles at our disposal to take us to locations, even from different governments vying with each other to transport us. And I assure you I have never refused to board any mode of transportation that would bring me closer to home, closer to Canada, and back with my family.

Obviously it will be of incredible importance to my family that we are able to build a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children to call a home, to focus on edification and to try to regain some portion of the childhood that they have lost.

I was in Afghanistan helping the most neglected minority group in the world. Those ordinary villagers who live deep inside Taliban controlled Afghanistan, where no NGO, no aid worker and no government has ever successfully been able to bring the necessary help.

The stupidity and the evil of the Haqqani networks kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife, engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan, was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter, Martyr Boyle, as retaliation for my repeated refusal to accept an offer that the criminal miscreants of the Haqqani network had made to me, and the stupidity and evil of the subsequent rape of my wife, not as a lone action by one guard, but assisted by the captain of the guard and supervised by the commandant Abu Hajjar of the Haqqani network. God willing, this litany of stupidity will be the epitaph of the Haqqani network. Sic semper tyrannis.

At this point, my family is asking the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, who has already carried out an investigation last year and conceded that these crimes were perpetrated by the Haqqani network in 2014 against my family, to provide my family the justice that we are owed. I certainly do not intend to allow a brutal and sacrilegious gang of criminal miscreants to dictate the future direction of my family, nor to weaken my family's commitment to do the right thing no matter the cost. In the final analysis, it is the intentions of our actions, not their consequences, on which we all shall eventually be judged.