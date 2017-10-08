Globe and Mail wins four Online Journalism Awards, including prize for general excellence

The Globe and Mail claimed four Online Journalism Awards, tying The New York Times for the most wins by any organization at the Online News Association's annual gala on Saturday night.

"This is a tremendous honour. The competition here is among the best in the world, and to be recognized for general excellence, along with our enterprising work in investigations and explanatory journalism, is a testament to our team," said Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley. "These awards reaffirm our commitment to impactful, memorable work. They are a credit to the newsroom, which has been as courageous in its reporting as it has been enthusiastic in its embrace of innovation."

The Globe won all of the categories in which it was nominated, including General Excellence (Large Newsroom), where it was up against The New York Times and PolitiFact.

The Globe was the only Canadian media outlet to be recognized this year among an international field. The awards are given out annually by the Online News Association to honor excellence in digital journalism. Other winners include The Washington Post, ProPublica and The Guardian.

Unfounded, the Globe's 20-month investigation into how Canadian police forces handle sexual assault cases, won two awards: for the Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award and for the University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism.

The project found that 1 in 5 people had their sexual assault allegations dismissed as "unfounded." The series led police forces across the country to review their practices and reopen cases. Stastics Canada will also resume collecting and tracking unfounded sexual-assault cases. The project, led by reporter Robyn Doolittle, included Laura Blenkinsop, Jeremy Agius, Rick Cash, Stephanie Chambers, Terra Ciolfe, Michael Pereira and Shengqing Wu.

Weigh Anchor, The Globe's exploration of what Trans Mountain's Kinder Morgan pipeline will mean for Vancouver and B.C., won in the Explanatory Reporting category. The Weigh Anchor team includes Justine Hunter, Timothy Moore, Christopher Manza, Jimmy Jeong and Mychaylo Prystupa.

Last year, The Globe won an award for coverage of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.