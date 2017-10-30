Guy Ouellette accuses Quebec anti-corruption squad of trying to ‘muzzle’ him

The member of Quebec's National Assembly who was arrested last week by the province's anti-corruption squad says he will blow the whistle on wrongdoing he's uncovered but is afraid police will silence him first.

Guy Ouellette, a former Sûreté du Québec investigator and, until last week, a Liberal government MNA, walked into a Quebec radio station Friday to give his version of events. An interview was recorded and aired Monday in case, he said, police lock him up before he gets a chance to speak to the National Assembly later this week.

In the interview, Mr. Ouellette says he wants to use his immunity in the legislature to outline allegations of wrongdoing he wants to make against the Unité permanente anti-corruption (UPAC).

Story continues below advertisement

"These events lead me to think UPAC will do anything to muzzle me, to muzzle a parliamentarian, so I can't give my version of all the acts of intimidation that unit is undertaking," Mr. Ouellette told radio station 98.5.

Members of the National Assembly from all parties continued to back Mr. Ouellette, a 10-year MNA who is respected for his integrity, and urged him to clarify matters as quickly as possible. They demanded the same of UPAC.

UPAC announced Oct. 25 it had arrested one person in an investigation of obstruction of justice and abuse of confidence, a person who was quickly identified as Mr. Ouellette. No charges were laid and Mr. Ouellette says the main goal was to intimidate him and any other MNAs who might challenge the power of UPAC head Robert Lafrenière.

Mr. Ouellette has already stepped away from the Liberal caucus and had to give up his position as the chair of the committee that oversees UPAC.

Reports last week said Mr. Ouellette was suspected of passing confidential investigation material to media. Mr. Ouellette denied the allegation, saying the leak of allegations is another UPAC intimidation attempt.

UPAC and Mr. Lafrenière have declined to comment since Mr. Ouellette's arrest.

Former Transport Quebec analyst and corruption whistleblower Annie Trudel told the Journal de Montréal that Mr. Ouellette wants to reveal wrongdoing involving UPAC, Quebec's securities watchdog the Autorité des marchés financiers and a private consulting firm.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Firms bidding on government contracts have had to obtain a corruption-free seal of approval from UPAC and the AMF since 2013. Ms. Trudel said companies that fail to obtain the clearance are being sent to a private consulting firm that charges enormous fees to analyze firms. Ms. Trudel described the system as "collusion."

The AMF issued a statement Monday morning denying the accusation. "These allegations are not only false and totally gratuitous, but they stain the reputation and integrity of all the Autorité's personnel," the statement said.

The AMF says it does not refer failed firms to private consultants but provides them instructions for remedial measures to gain approval. The decision to get outside help from consultants is up to the company, the AMF said.

Bernard Drainville, a former MNA who now hosts an afternoon radio program, described how he was hosting his regular show Friday afternoon when a researcher summoned him during a break to find Mr. Ouellette and Ms. Trudel in his office. (The pair are reportedly a couple.)

Mr. Ouellette told the radio host he was under police surveillance and he was seeking refuge at the radio station. Mr. Drainville said he didn't think Mr. Ouellette initially wanted to do an interview. "I told him to catch his breath. I finished my show and started chatting with him," Mr. Drainville said. "He was nervous. He was tired. He seemed like he felt hunted."

They spoke for hours and at the end he did the interview, saying "he wanted to protect himself," Mr. Drainville said.