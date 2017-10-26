Shock, confusion as Guy Ouellette steps away from Quebec Liberals after arrest

Quebec's political leaders, including the premier, remained in the dark Thursday after a member of the National Assembly and former police officer was arrested by the province's anti-corruption squad.

Guy Ouellette, a 10-year MNA who was respected for his integrity on all sides of the legislature even as he had prickly relations with his own party at times, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He called Liberal caucus chair Filomena Rotiroti late Wednesday night to say he would temporarily withdraw from caucus.

"He simply said he was withdrawing from caucus. He was a bit shaken like all of us. Guy was always a team player so he decided it was the right decision while we wait for light to be shed," Ms. Rotiroti told reporters outside the caucus meeting.

Mr. Ouellette was arrested following a series of searches led by Quebec's Unité permanante anti-corruption (UPAC) related to leaks on the squad's operations. Last spring news reports based on those documents revealed former premier Jean Charest and his former chief fundraiser Marc Bibeau were under investigation for Liberal Party of Quebec fundraising activities.

Police have not charged Mr. Ouellette with any crime. Quebec's anti-corruption squad issued a statement Thursday morning saying a man was arrested Wednesday in connection with suspected abuse of confidence and obstruction of justice, but did not name the MNA. The statement said the arrest was necessary to secure evidence and to "prevent the infractions from continuing or repeating."

"Investigators will now analyze the evidence collected (Wednesday) before the case is submitted to prosecutors," the UPAC statement said.

Premier Philippe Couillard rushed back from a tour of northern Quebec Thursday morning.

"I decided to come back after the arrest of Guy Ouellette to be with my caucus so we could absorb this news together and talk about it," Mr. Couillard said. "We don't know much more than what's in the media. We are waiting for prosecutors to clarify whether charges would be laid."

Mr. Ouellette was an investigator for the Sûreté du Quebec 20 years ago and is currently the chair of a committee that oversees UPAC, but neither function explains how he might have access to confidential UPAC documents. The MNA has clashed in recent years with UPAC head Robert Lafrenière. Mr. Ouellette was against the renewal of Mr. Lafrenière's contract in 2016, and he got into a public spat with the UPAC chief last spring over an appearance before his committee.

Members of the National Assembly expressed shock Thursday morning. Some demanded more information from UPAC while others rallied to Mr. Ouellette's defence.

"I want Guy Ouellette to know he has my respect and support," said Amir Khadir, a member for the left-wing Québec Solidaire party. "From what I know of this man, I have no reason to doubt his integrity and probity."

The Parti Québécois public security critic, Pascal Bérubé, said he was "dumbfounded."

"We need more information. We need to find out the truth," he said.

Mr. Ouellette, 65, who represents a riding in the Montreal suburb of Laval, became a household name in Quebec the 1990s and early 2000s as a key investigator and, later, expert on the motorcycle gangs that were then terrorizing the province. He was recruited by Mr. Charest and first won his seat in 2007.

The MNA was known as "Mr. Integrity" in the National Assembly - for a junior minister role he once played monitoring the integrity of the public administration, along with his law-enforcement past and public image.

However, there was occasionally friction within the Liberal party. Last spring he complained publicly that elements in his party were trying to push him out to make way for fresh candidates. Mr. Couillard had to reassure him that he was still a valued member of the government.