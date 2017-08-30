Half of Grade 6 students fail to meet Ontario math standards

Half of Ontario's Grade 6 students failed to meet the provincial standard in math, according to the latest standardized-test scores that showed no improvement from the previous year.

Results released Wednesday from Ontario's Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) also showed a decline in the number of students meeting standards in Grade 3 math.

Further, an increasing percentage of students who met provincial standards in math in Grade 3 failed to do so in Grade 6. EQAO said that this finding is of "particular significance" because students who do not meet provincial standards early in their schooling are much more likely to have difficulties into high school.

The lack of improvement in the elementary school years will not sit well with parents and some educators who have been calling on the education ministry to improve teacher training and return to a back-to-basics approach to teaching the subject, one that emphasizes repetition and drills, not just problem-solving.

The Ontario government has instead targeted declining math scores by requiring elementary-school students to receive at least 60 minutes of mandatory math instruction daily. The $60-million plan, which rolled out in the past academic year, added up to three math-specialist teachers to every school, and provided math training to all staff and additional supports for parents at schools where standardized results were particularly poor.

The results showed that the proportion of Grade 6 students who met provincial standards in math stood at 50 per cent in the 2016-17 school year, down from 57 per cent four years prior.

The proportion of Grade 3 students who met provincial standards on the math test in 2016-17 dropped to 62 per cent, a percentage point decline from the previous year.

The provincial standard is equivalent to a B-grade.

Meanwhile, the number of students meeting standards in reading has held steady or been climbing, the EQAO results showed, because much of the focus in schools over the past few years has been on improving literacy. Writing results showed a small decline year-over-year for both Grades 3 and 6 students.