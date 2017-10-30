Halifax police searching for parents after infant abandoned on street

Police in Halifax are investigating after an infant was apparently abandoned on a Halifax street.

Investigators say officers were called to the 6000 block of Quinpool Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday after a complaint of an abandoned baby.

Police say the month-old baby girl was brought to a hospital and deemed healthy.

They say police and hospital staff were not able to identify the infant's parents.

Department of Child Services has taken custody of the baby, who is described by police as African Canadian.