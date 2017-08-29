 Skip to main content

Heavy rain floods streets in Windsor, Ont.

WINDSOR, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Windsor police say "many streets" in the city have been flooded due to heavy rain Monday night.

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County, saying some areas west of Harrow may have already received more than 75 millimetres of rain.

Another 25 millimetres or so were expected in some areas and the weather agency said showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to persist into Tuesday.

The Environment Canada warning cautions that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Police are urging people to use caution while driving.

