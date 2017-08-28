 Skip to main content

Hillary Clinton book tour stopping in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016.

LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

The Canadian Press

Hillary Clinton is stopping in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to promote her upcoming book What Happened.

Her publisher Simon and Schuster says the book is Clinton's "most personal memoir yet" with revelations including her thoughts and feelings during last year's failed U.S. presidential bid.

The 15-city speaking tour is being billed as a "detailed and surprisingly funny" look at her journey, the process of writing the book, and her plans for the future.

Clinton is scheduled to visit Toronto, the second stop on her tour, on Sept. 28 at the Enercare Centre.

She is booked for the Palais des Congres de Montreal on Oct. 23 and the Vancouver Convention Centre on Dec. 13.

What Happened is due Sept. 12.

Video: Clinton says Trump made her 'skin crawl' during debate (Reuters)
