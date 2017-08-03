In photos: Surging numbers of asylum seekers enter Quebec

A makeshift reception centre has replaced an unmarked ditch in response to to the surging number of asylum seekers crossing the border at Hemmingford, Quebec. Montreal's Olympic Stadium is now temporary housing for up to 600 people.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 9 A refugee family claiming to be from Haiti unpacks luggage from a taxi at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 9 A Syrian family joins a group from Haiti for processing after crossing into Canada from Champlain, N.Y. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 9 A family is met by police officers after crossing from Champlain, N.Y. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 9 A bus carrying asylum seekers from the United States arrives at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Catherine Legault/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 9 Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre greets asylum seekers at Olympic Stadium. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 9 Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, centre right, greets newly-arrived asylum seekers. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 9 Haitian asylum seekers sit with shopping bags outside Olympic Stadium. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 9 Asylum seekers from Haiti leave Olympic Stadium. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press