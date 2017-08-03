In photos: Surging numbers of asylum seekers enter Quebec

A makeshift reception centre has replaced an unmarked ditch in response to to the surging number of asylum seekers crossing the border at Hemmingford, Quebec. Montreal's Olympic Stadium is now temporary housing for up to 600 people.
A refugee family claiming to be from Haiti unpacks luggage from a taxi at the US-Canada border in Champlain, New York.
A Syrian family joins a group from Haiti for processing after crossing into Canada from Champlain, N.Y.
A family is met by police officers after crossing from Champlain, N.Y.
A bus carrying asylum seekers from the United States arrives at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre greets asylum seekers at Olympic Stadium.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, centre right, greets newly-arrived asylum seekers.
Haitian asylum seekers sit with shopping bags outside Olympic Stadium.
Asylum seekers from Haiti leave Olympic Stadium.
An asylum seeker holds his paperwork as he leaves Olympic Stadium.
