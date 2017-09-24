 Skip to main content

In Photos: Invictus Games begin in Toronto

In Photos

Globe and Mail Update

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. This year's games will bring together 550 competitors from 17 nations.

Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games.

Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Team Canada enters the arena during the opening ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Members of the delegation from Jordan enter the venue during the opening ceremony.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Prince Harry (center) with First lady Melania Trump, Governor General David Johnston, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the opening ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle, center, girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, applauds during the opening ceremony.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Prince Harry greets Canadian Captain Trevor Greene, injured in Afghanistan, at the opening ceremony.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Invictus games ambassador, Mike Myers, bows to veterans at the Opening Ceremony.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

A spectator waves a Canadian flag during the opening ceremony.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Alessia Cara performs.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Team Netherlands play Team Canada in the Wheelchair Tennis prelims at Nathan Phillips Square.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Boxer Lennox Lewis of England demonstrates his shot put ability for Team Great Britain athletes.

Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Paul Gommers of The Netherlands practices his discus at a training session.

Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

William Reynolds of the USA practices prior to Day One of Athletics.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

