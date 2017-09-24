In Photos: Invictus Games begin in Toronto

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. This year's games will bring together 550 competitors from 17 nations.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 13 Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games. Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 13 Team Canada enters the arena during the opening ceremony. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 13 Members of the delegation from Jordan enter the venue during the opening ceremony. Mark Blinch/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 13 Prince Harry (center) with First lady Melania Trump, Governor General David Johnston, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the opening ceremony. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 13 Meghan Markle, center, girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, applauds during the opening ceremony. Mark Blinch/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 13 Prince Harry greets Canadian Captain Trevor Greene, injured in Afghanistan, at the opening ceremony. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 13 Invictus games ambassador, Mike Myers, bows to veterans at the Opening Ceremony. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 13 A spectator waves a Canadian flag during the opening ceremony. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 13 Alessia Cara performs. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 13 Team Netherlands play Team Canada in the Wheelchair Tennis prelims at Nathan Phillips Square. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 13 Boxer Lennox Lewis of England demonstrates his shot put ability for Team Great Britain athletes. Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 13 Paul Gommers of The Netherlands practices his discus at a training session. Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games