In Photos: Invictus Games begin in Toronto

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. This year's games will bring together 550 competitors from 17 nations.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 17 Corie Mapp of the United Kingdom races in the men's 100 metre dash IT1 heat. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 17 Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States competes in the Women's IT4/IT5 400m Final. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 17 Tony Sten of Australia competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final. Mark Blinch/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 17 Prince Harry congratulates women's 100-metre dash silver medallist Sabrina Daulaus of France. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 17 William Reynolds of the United States, Scott Meenagh of United Kingdom and Adam Popp of the United States compete in the Men's IT2 200m Heat 2. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 17 Netherlands takes on Australia in the Invictus Games Tennis competition. Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 17 British fans cheer during the athletics competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 17 Stewart Sherman of Australia shakes hands with Jelle van der Steen of The Netherlands after a win in wheelchair tennis preliminary match. Harry How/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 17 Paul Gommers of The Netherlands practices his discus at a training session. Harry How/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 17 Team Canada enters the arena during the opening ceremony. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 17 Members of the delegation from Jordan enter the venue during the opening ceremony. Mark Blinch/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 17 A spectator waves a Canadian flag during the opening ceremony. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 13 of 17 Prince Harry greets Canadian Captain Trevor Greene, injured in Afghanistan, at the opening ceremony. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 14 of 17 Prince Harry (center) with First lady Melania Trump, Governor General David Johnston, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the opening ceremony. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Open this photo in gallery: 15 of 17 Meghan Markle, center, girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, applauds during the opening ceremony. Mark Blinch/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 16 of 17 Invictus games ambassador, Mike Myers, bows to veterans at the Opening Ceremony. Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press