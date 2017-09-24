In Photos: Invictus Games begin in Toronto

 Skip to main content

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. This year's games will bring together 550 competitors from 17 nations.

Corie Mapp of the United Kingdom races in the men's 100 metre dash IT1 heat.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States competes in the Women's IT4/IT5 400m Final.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Tony Sten of Australia competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Prince Harry congratulates women's 100-metre dash silver medallist Sabrina Daulaus of France.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

William Reynolds of the United States, Scott Meenagh of United Kingdom and Adam Popp of the United States compete in the Men's IT2 200m Heat 2.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Netherlands takes on Australia in the Invictus Games Tennis competition.

Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

British fans cheer during the athletics competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Stewart Sherman of Australia shakes hands with Jelle van der Steen of The Netherlands after a win in wheelchair tennis preliminary match.

Harry How/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Paul Gommers of The Netherlands practices his discus at a training session.

Harry How/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Team Canada enters the arena during the opening ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Members of the delegation from Jordan enter the venue during the opening ceremony.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

A spectator waves a Canadian flag during the opening ceremony.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Prince Harry greets Canadian Captain Trevor Greene, injured in Afghanistan, at the opening ceremony.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Prince Harry (center) with First lady Melania Trump, Governor General David Johnston, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the opening ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Invictus Games

Meghan Markle, center, girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, applauds during the opening ceremony.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Invictus games ambassador, Mike Myers, bows to veterans at the Opening Ceremony.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Alessia Cara performs.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

