Jordan Peterson creating climate of ‘fear and intimidation,’ U of T’s professors say

The University of Toronto's faculty association says psychology professor Jordan Peterson's plan to launch a website that would allow students to identify "postmodern" faculty has "created a climate of fear and intimidation" and is a "threat to [professors] and to the academic mission of the University."

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the association demands a meeting between its executive members and University of Toronto provost Cheryl Regehr to express their deep concern. Asking for such a meeting is an "unprecedented step," the statement says.

The faculty association's comments came days after professors from the school's Women and Gender Studies Institute (WGSI) sent a detailed letter to university administrators and student leaders detailing Dr. Peterson's plans to start up a site that identifies faculty and course reading lists that are "postmodern." A similar site exists in the United States. Called "Professor Watchlist," it is run by a political advocacy group that seeks to advance right-wing and libertarian ideas on colleges campuses across America. One professor in California who was identified on Professor Watchlist went into hiding after she received death threats, according to media reports.

Story continues below advertisement

The WGSI document says such a site would present "a serious case of harassment, fostering unsafe work and study conditions for students, faculty, and staff. … [We] take the potential threat posed by this website as a serious occupational safety and harassment issue."

The site would exacerbate fears on campus in the wake of online threats received by the WGSI and its staff , and concerns in the wake of anti-black racism incidents, the letter adds.

Together, the two documents will put extraordinary pressure on the University of Toronto to address the continuing tensions on campus caused by Dr. Peterson. The university's faculty association has a long tradition of attempting to resolve disputes outside the glare of public scrutiny and its public stance is unusual.

"We are aware of the issues [the letter] raises and we are meeting with faculty to hear their concern," said a spokesperson for the university.

Over the course of the last 18 months, Dr. Peterson, who is a tenured psychology professor at the University of Toronto, has built an online empire netting tens of thousands of dollars in monthly support from fans who support his criticism and opposition to "leftist and Marxist ideology," as he often characterizes it in his videos. During that time, he has been consistently accused of encouraging the harassment of his critics through tweets and social-media postings.

He originally gained renown for his public opposition to Bill C-16. The bill added the protection of gender identity and expression to human rights and hate-crime laws. In the months since, Dr. Peterson has become a frequent flashpoint for campus protests when he has been invited to speak.

His notoriety makes the site even more dangerous, the WGSI letter states.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This "website is aimed at sparking an even larger storm on campus and in the media. Moreover, as we see in cases in the United States, alt-right harassment of professors and instructors is not confined to the local, but uses the Internet to mobilize trolling cross-regionally," the letter says.

The goal of publicly identifying "postmodern" faculty members is to eliminate their courses, transcripts of Dr. Peterson's remarks included with the letter show.

"I would like to knock enrolment in the postmodern disciplines down by 75 per cent over the next five years," he says in a YouTube video.

Dr. Peterson seems to suggest that universities should teach a limited set of disciplines. Social sciences, law and humanities have all been infected by postmodernism, he says, as well as women's studies and ethnic and racial studies.

The website identifying "postmodern" professors is a means of accomplishing that aim. A person that Dr. Peterson does not identify, who he claims is a computer programmer specializing in artificial intelligence, has already created a program that will classify text entered by users as postmodern or non-postmodern, he says in another video.

"[You] can decide for yourself whether you want to take that and become a social justice warrior … or if you should avoid that like the plague that it truly is," he says.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Peterson is on leave from U of T this year and is not teaching courses. He did not respond to e-mailed questions.