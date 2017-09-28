Judge disqualifies Crown witness in Ontario gas-plant trial

An Ontario court judge has ruled that a retired police officer is biased and cannot serve as an expert witness for the prosecution in a criminal trial into the purging of government records.

Former Ontario Provincial Police detective sergeant Robert Gagnon "conflated the roles of expert and investigator," Justice Timothy Lipson told a courtroom at Toronto's Old City Hall on Thursday in disqualifying him as an expert witness. "In my view, he demonstrated his lack of independence and impartiality."

Mr. Gagnon, who worked for the OPP for 30 years and retired in 2009, was retained by his former employer in 2014 to conduct a forensic analysis of computer hard drives seized from former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's office as part of the probe.

Mr. Gagnon's initial limited role in the case "morphed into something much more" as he increasingly took on a proactive role, Judge Lipson of the Ontario Court of Justice said in his oral decision, handed down Thursday morning.

Mr. Gagnon's special knowledge about computer systems is not in dispute, nor is his integrity, Judge Lipson said. However, he said, there is a "realistic concern" that Mr. Gagnon would be unable to provide independent and unbiased evidence.

As a result of the ruling, Mr. Gagnon will not be allowed to express an opinion on any of the evidence he analyzed but he will still be allowed to testify on what he found.

David Livingston, Mr. McGuinty's former chief of staff, and his deputy Laura Miller are facing criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants prior to the 2011 provincial election. They have each pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from police accusations that Mr. Livingston hired a non-government IT expert – Ms. Miller's spouse, Peter Faist – to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the premier's office just days before Mr. McGuinty left office in February, 2012.

The two are accused of compiling a list of senior Liberal staffers whose computer records were to be deleted, all of whom police allege were involved in discussions around the Liberals' costly decision to scrap the power plant projects in Mississauga and Oakville, Ont. The provincial auditor has said the tab for cancelling the projects is $1-billion. Mr. McGuinty is not under investigation and has co-operated with the probe.

Mr. Gagnon was the first witness to testify after the trial began last Friday. But defence lawyers immediately sought to have him disqualified as an expert witness, citing what that they said was a significant role he played in shaping the investigation.

Under questioning from Scott Hutchison, Ms. Miller's lawyer, Mr. Gagnon said he participated in numerous conference calls and strategy sessions, communicating regularly by e-mail with the OPP team working on the case. For example, Mr. Gagnon was asked for his input on questions that police should ask Mr. Faist, who is co-operating with the investigation. Mr. Gagnon watched police interview Mr. Faist from a separate room but did not suggest additional questions.

Justice Lipson also noted Mr. Gagnon took on a proactive role at times, and cited an e-mail he sent to the OPP team in charge of the investigation, recommending the additional charge of mischief, stating he believed such a charge "would meet the test."

What Mr. Gagnon did stands in stark contrast to the behaviour expected of a police expert witness, JusticeLipson said. An expert witness owes a duty to the court to provide evidence that is independent and impartial, he said. The evidence in this case reveals there really was no separation between the involvement of Mr. Gagnon and the OPP investigators. "He became an important member of the OPP team," the judge said.