Judge disqualifies Crown witness in Ontario gas-plant trial

An Ontario court judge has ruled that a retired police officer must be excluded from serving as an expert prosecution witness in a criminal trial into the purging of government records.

Retired Ontario Provincial Police officer Robert Gagnon "conflated the roles of expert and investigator," said Justice Timothy Lipson in disqualifying him as an expert witness.

Mr. Gagnon, who retired in 2009 after a 30-year career as a police officer, was retained by his former employer in 2014 to complete a forensic analysis of computer hard drives seized from former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's office as part of the probe.

Mr. Gagnon's initial limited role in the case "morphed into something much more" as he increasingly took on a much more proactive role, Judge Lipson of Ontario Court of Justice said in his oral decision, handed down Thursday morning.

There is a realistic concern, the judge said, that Mr. Gagnon would be unable to provide independent and unbiased evidence.

Mr. Gagnon was to serve as an expert witness for the Crown in connection with the high-profile criminal trial involving former senior officials in Mr. McGuinty's office.

David Livingston, Mr. McGuinty's former chief of staff, and his deputy Laura Miller are facing criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the controversial cancellation of two power plants prior to the 2011 provincial election. They have each pleaded not guilty.

Following the judge's ruling, Mr. Gagnon will be permitted to testify on what he found but not express any opinions.