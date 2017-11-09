Judge rejects defence bid to dismiss charges in Ontario gas-plants trial

An Ontario court judge says criminal charges can proceed against two senior staffers in former premier Dalton McGuinty's office.

In rejecting a request by defence lawyers to dismiss the charges, Justice Timothy Lipson said on Thursday that there is evidence the two "fraudulently" obtained access to computer hard drives in the premier's office and attempted to destroy data.

Defence lawyers sought a directed verdict of acquittal on criminal charges against David Livingston, who was Mr. McGuinty's chief of staff, and Laura Miller, the deputy chief of staff, arguing there is no evidence they destroyed any government records.

"On the whole of the evidence, a jury could reasonably conclude that the defendants used a computer system with the intent to commit mischief to data and did so fraudulently," the judge says in his written decision.

Before arguments began on the directed-verdict application last Friday, prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon asked Justice Lipson of the Ontario Court of Justice to drop breach of trust charges against Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller.

Defence lawyers sought a directed-verdict of acquittal on two remaining charges against their clients: mischief and unauthorized use of a computer in connection with the wiping of 20 hard drives in the premier's office. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The directed-verdict application calls on the judge deciding the case to dismiss the charges before the defence has even called any witnesses, arguing the Crown has not proven its case.

Police allege that Mr. Livingston hired Peter Faist, a non-government IT expert and the spouse of Ms. Miller, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the premier's office just days before Mr. McGuinty resigned in February, 2013.

The Crown has conceded that it dropped the breach of trust charges against Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller because it cannot prove that specific e-mails were deleted. The two were initially accused of destroying e-mails and other government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants. Mr. Lemon has urged Justice Lipson not to dismiss the remaining charges against the two accused, arguing they did not have the authority to erase everything on the hard drives of government computers.

The trial in a courtroom in Toronto's Old City Hall has heard that Mr. Livingston was told in writing to preserve government records, including any documents related to the governing Liberals' costly decision to pull the plug on the two power plants before the 2011 provincial election. Ontario's Auditor-General has pegged the cost at just more than $1-billion.

But during nearly three weeks of testimony, there was no evidence about whether police recovered hundreds of e-mails from the hard drives in the premier's office or from government servers. A retired police officer hired by the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct a forensic analysis of computer hard drives seized from the premier's office was barred from serving as an expert witness for the Crown because he was too close to the investigation.

The e-mails obtained by police through search warrants were presented as exhibits in court. Justice Lipson asked Mr. Lemon about the two volumes of exhibits, titled "Search Warrant E-Mails," last Friday. "How do we know whether any of the business record e-mails were ever deleted?" he said. "Where do I look to locate evidence that business records were deleted on any of the hard drives?"

Mr. Lemon suggested that was a "red herring," as all of the e-mails obtained through search warrants existed on a hard drive in the premier's office at one point.

"Are you telling me that at one point these e-mails were on the hard drive and when Mr. Faist started 'Pete's Project' they may or may not have been there?" the judge asked.

The trial has heard that as part of "Pete's Project," Mr. Faist was instructed to delete everything on the hard drives of 20 computers in the premier's office in February, 2013, just days before the transition from the McGuinty government to Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Brian Gover, a lawyer for Mr. Livingston, has argued that his client hired Mr. Faist to delete personal information from the hard drives.

"Is it a common sense inference that people go to all that effort just to delete personal photographs?" Mr. Lemon responded.

Not only did Mr. Livingston contravene a number of policies by giving access to government computers to someone outside the Ontario public service who had no security clearance, Mr. Lemon said, the wiping took place during a growing scandal over the cancelled gas plants. Issues surrounding record retention were "front and centre" at the provincial legislature, he said.

Mr. McGuinty is not under investigation and has co-operated with the probe.