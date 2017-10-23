Julie Snyder files sex-assault complaint against Gilbert Rozon

Julie Snyder, one of the biggest names in Quebec's entertainment industry, has filed a complaint of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

A spokesman for Snyder's production company says the former wife of business tycoon Pierre Karl Peladeau went to police in the past few days to inform them of the alleged attack.

Louis Noel gave no other details today and said Snyder would not be giving any interviews.

Snyder, 50, announced Saturday her Productions J company would cut its ties with Just For Laughs as long as Rozon, 62, owned shares in the comedy festival.

Ten women accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault, with some claiming they were teenagers at the time.

Just For Laughs said earlier today it has mandated RBC Capital Markets to look into the various possible options surrounding the sale of Rozon's shares.

That announcement came three days after the organization said Rozon would sell all his shares amid the allegations.

Rozon founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.