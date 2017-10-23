Julie Snyder files sex-assault complaint against Gilbert Rozon

Julie Snyder, one of the biggest names in Quebec's entertainment industry, has filed a complaint of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

The former wife of business tycoon Pierre Karl Peladeau went to police in the past few days to inform them of the alleged attack, a spokesman for Snyder's production company said Monday.

"I can confirm that Julie has filed a complaint of sexual assault againat Gilbert Rozon," Louis Noel said.

"That's all I'm saying for now."

Noel said Snyder would not be giving any immediate interviews on the matter.

Various media reports say the alleged incident occurred around 20 years ago.

Snyder, 50, announced Saturday her Productions J company would cut its ties with Just For Laughs as long as Rozon, 62, owned shares in the comedy festival.

Ten women accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault, with some claiming they were teenagers at the time.

Snyder has been a household figure in Quebec for years. Her face appears regularly on the cover of the numerous publications in the province dedicated to tracking the latest gossip surrounding entertainment personalities.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Quebec City in August 2015 for her nuptials with Peladeau, an event described as "the wedding of the year" and which was attended by politicians and TV and music stars.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume officiated the ceremony.

Snyder and Peladeau, who had known each other for some 15 years, separated for good in January 2016.

Just For Laughs, meanwhile, said earlier Monday it has mandated RBC Capital Markets to look into the various possible options surrounding the sale of Rozon's shares.

That announcement came three days after the organization said Rozon would sell all his shares amid the allegations.

Rozon founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.

He also stepped down as vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce and as head of the committee behind Montreal's 375th-anniversary celebrations.