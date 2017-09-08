Justin Trudeau, Angelina Jolie to speak at Toronto’s Women in the World Summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and film star Angelina Jolie are among the speakers at the acclaimed Women in the World Summit, being held in Toronto for the first time on Monday, Sept. 11.

The Women in the World Summit brings together activists, artists, CEOs, peacemakers and firebrand dissidents to share their experiences and discuss solutions.

"We are thrilled to bring the Women in the World Summit to Canada, the country that currently leads the world in its commitment to progressive ideas and action," said Tina Brown, founder and CEO of Women in the World.

"We hope this is the first Summit of many in a city where inclusion, global outreach and creative energy is so powerfully evident."

Angelina Jolie and author Loung Ung will be discussing their upcoming film First They Killed My Father, directed by Jolie and based on Ung's bestselling memoir.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a gender equality advocate, will be on a panel discussion on the objectification of women in media and advertising.

Other speakers include Malawian activist Memory Banda, a leading young voice fighting to end child marriage; Robi Damelin and Bushra Awad, two extraordinary mothers – one Israeli and one Palestinian – who each lost sons in the conflict are transforming their personal tragedy into reconciliation and forgiveness; Felicia Sanders, a survivor of the Emanuel AME Church shooting by a white supremacist in Charleston, SC; and renowned historian Margaret MacMillan.